Moedas / PRME
PRME: Prime Medicine Inc
4.97 USD 0.32 (6.88%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PRME para hoje mudou para 6.88%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.69 e o mais alto foi 5.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Prime Medicine Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
4.69 5.17
Faixa anual
1.11 5.17
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.65
- Open
- 4.69
- Bid
- 4.97
- Ask
- 5.27
- Low
- 4.69
- High
- 5.17
- Volume
- 4.865 K
- Mudança diária
- 6.88%
- Mudança mensal
- 56.78%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 154.87%
- Mudança anual
- 27.44%
