QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PAYS
Tornare a Azioni

PAYS: Paysign Inc

5.62 USD 0.29 (4.91%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PAYS ha avuto una variazione del -4.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.61 e ad un massimo di 5.96.

Segui le dinamiche di Paysign Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PAYS News

PAYS on the Community Forum

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.61 5.96
Intervallo Annuale
1.80 8.88
Chiusura Precedente
5.91
Apertura
5.91
Bid
5.62
Ask
5.92
Minimo
5.61
Massimo
5.96
Volume
2.098 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.91%
Variazione Mensile
10.85%
Variazione Semestrale
168.90%
Variazione Annuale
53.97%
21 settembre, domenica