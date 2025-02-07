Valute / IFS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IFS: Intercorp Financial Services Inc
40.08 USD 0.67 (1.70%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IFS ha avuto una variazione del 1.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.63 e ad un massimo di 40.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IFS News
- IFS or SOFI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
- Gordon Murray Group adopts IFS Cloud to drive automotive innovation
- IFS vs. SOFI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IFS vs. BAM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Is Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Earnings call transcript: Intercorp Financial Services Q2 2025 beats earnings forecast
- Intercorp Financial Services earnings beat by S/.1.14, revenue topped estimates
- Intercorp Financial Services to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- IFS or AXP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- IFS upgraded to BBB at Fitch, Interbank affirmed
- Ariel Investments Emerging Markets Value Ex-China Q4 2024 Commentary
- Intercorp Financial Services: Earnings Beat Ahead (NYSE:IFS)
- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.63 40.10
Intervallo Annuale
25.45 42.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.41
- Apertura
- 39.07
- Bid
- 40.08
- Ask
- 40.38
- Minimo
- 38.63
- Massimo
- 40.10
- Volume
- 886
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.70%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 54.99%
20 settembre, sabato