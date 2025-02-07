QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IFS
IFS: Intercorp Financial Services Inc

40.08 USD 0.67 (1.70%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IFS ha avuto una variazione del 1.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.63 e ad un massimo di 40.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.63 40.10
Intervallo Annuale
25.45 42.20
Chiusura Precedente
39.41
Apertura
39.07
Bid
40.08
Ask
40.38
Minimo
38.63
Massimo
40.10
Volume
886
Variazione giornaliera
1.70%
Variazione Mensile
2.59%
Variazione Semestrale
20.22%
Variazione Annuale
54.99%
20 settembre, sabato