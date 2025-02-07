Devises / IFS
IFS: Intercorp Financial Services Inc
40.08 USD 0.67 (1.70%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de IFS a changé de 1.70% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 38.63 et à un maximum de 40.10.
Suivez la dynamique Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
38.63 40.10
Range Annuel
25.45 42.20
- Clôture Précédente
- 39.41
- Ouverture
- 39.07
- Bid
- 40.08
- Ask
- 40.38
- Plus Bas
- 38.63
- Plus Haut
- 40.10
- Volume
- 886
- Changement quotidien
- 1.70%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.59%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 20.22%
- Changement Annuel
- 54.99%
20 septembre, samedi