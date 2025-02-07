CotationsSections
IFS: Intercorp Financial Services Inc

40.08 USD 0.67 (1.70%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de IFS a changé de 1.70% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 38.63 et à un maximum de 40.10.

Suivez la dynamique Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
38.63 40.10
Range Annuel
25.45 42.20
Clôture Précédente
39.41
Ouverture
39.07
Bid
40.08
Ask
40.38
Plus Bas
38.63
Plus Haut
40.10
Volume
886
Changement quotidien
1.70%
Changement Mensuel
2.59%
Changement à 6 Mois
20.22%
Changement Annuel
54.99%
