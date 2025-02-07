货币 / IFS
IFS: Intercorp Financial Services Inc
41.45 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IFS汇率已更改0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点41.39和高点41.77进行交易。
关注Intercorp Financial Services Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
41.39 41.77
年范围
25.45 42.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 41.43
- 开盘价
- 41.43
- 卖价
- 41.45
- 买价
- 41.75
- 最低价
- 41.39
- 最高价
- 41.77
- 交易量
- 58
- 日变化
- 0.05%
- 月变化
- 6.09%
- 6个月变化
- 24.33%
- 年变化
- 60.29%
