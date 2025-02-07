통화 / IFS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
IFS: Intercorp Financial Services Inc
40.08 USD 0.67 (1.70%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IFS 환율이 오늘 1.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.63이고 고가는 40.10이었습니다.
Intercorp Financial Services Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IFS News
- IFS or SOFI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
- Gordon Murray Group adopts IFS Cloud to drive automotive innovation
- IFS vs. SOFI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IFS vs. BAM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Is Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Earnings call transcript: Intercorp Financial Services Q2 2025 beats earnings forecast
- Intercorp Financial Services earnings beat by S/.1.14, revenue topped estimates
- Intercorp Financial Services to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- IFS or AXP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- IFS upgraded to BBB at Fitch, Interbank affirmed
- Ariel Investments Emerging Markets Value Ex-China Q4 2024 Commentary
- Intercorp Financial Services: Earnings Beat Ahead (NYSE:IFS)
- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
38.63 40.10
년간 변동
25.45 42.20
- 이전 종가
- 39.41
- 시가
- 39.07
- Bid
- 40.08
- Ask
- 40.38
- 저가
- 38.63
- 고가
- 40.10
- 볼륨
- 886
- 일일 변동
- 1.70%
- 월 변동
- 2.59%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.22%
- 년간 변동율
- 54.99%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K