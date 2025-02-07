通貨 / IFS
IFS: Intercorp Financial Services Inc
39.41 USD 2.18 (5.24%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IFSの今日の為替レートは、-5.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.39の安値と41.89の高値で取引されました。
Intercorp Financial Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
39.39 41.89
1年のレンジ
25.45 42.20
- 以前の終値
- 41.59
- 始値
- 41.56
- 買値
- 39.41
- 買値
- 39.71
- 安値
- 39.39
- 高値
- 41.89
- 出来高
- 635
- 1日の変化
- -5.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.87%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.21%
- 1年の変化
- 52.40%
