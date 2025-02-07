クォートセクション
IFS: Intercorp Financial Services Inc

39.41 USD 2.18 (5.24%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IFSの今日の為替レートは、-5.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.39の安値と41.89の高値で取引されました。

Intercorp Financial Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
39.39 41.89
1年のレンジ
25.45 42.20
以前の終値
41.59
始値
41.56
買値
39.41
買値
39.71
安値
39.39
高値
41.89
出来高
635
1日の変化
-5.24%
1ヶ月の変化
0.87%
6ヶ月の変化
18.21%
1年の変化
52.40%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K