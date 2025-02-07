CotizacionesSecciones
IFS: Intercorp Financial Services Inc

41.59 USD 0.16 (0.39%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IFS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 41.09, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 41.77.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Intercorp Financial Services Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
41.09 41.77
Rango anual
25.45 42.20
Cierres anteriores
41.43
Open
41.43
Bid
41.59
Ask
41.89
Low
41.09
High
41.77
Volumen
479
Cambio diario
0.39%
Cambio mensual
6.45%
Cambio a 6 meses
24.75%
Cambio anual
60.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B