IFS: Intercorp Financial Services Inc
41.59 USD 0.16 (0.39%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IFS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 41.09, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 41.77.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Intercorp Financial Services Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IFS News
Rango diario
41.09 41.77
Rango anual
25.45 42.20
- Cierres anteriores
- 41.43
- Open
- 41.43
- Bid
- 41.59
- Ask
- 41.89
- Low
- 41.09
- High
- 41.77
- Volumen
- 479
- Cambio diario
- 0.39%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.45%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 24.75%
- Cambio anual
- 60.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B