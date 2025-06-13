QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FTXR
FTXR: First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

34.58 USD 0.37 (1.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FTXR ha avuto una variazione del -1.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.58 e ad un massimo di 34.62.

Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

Qual è il prezzo delle azioni FTXR oggi?

Oggi le azioni First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF sono prezzate a 34.58. Viene scambiato all'interno di 34.58 - 34.62, la chiusura di ieri è stata 34.95 e il volume degli scambi ha raggiunto 3. Il grafico dei prezzi in tempo reale di FTXR mostra questi aggiornamenti.

Le azioni First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF pagano dividendi?

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF è attualmente valutato a 34.58. La politica dei dividendi dipende dall'azienda, mentre gli investitori osservano anche 4.76% e USD. Visualizza il grafico in tempo reale per monitorare i movimenti di FTXR.

Come acquistare azioni FTXR?

Puoi acquistare azioni First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF al prezzo attuale di 34.58. Gli ordini vengono solitamente effettuati in prossimità di 34.58 o 34.88, mentre 3 e -0.12% mostrano l'attività del mercato. Segui oggi stesso gli aggiornamenti di FTXR sul grafico in tempo reale.

Come investire in azioni FTXR?

Investire in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF implica considerare l'intervallo annuale 25.47 - 37.32 e il prezzo attuale 34.58. Molti confrontano -1.23% e 20.66% prima di effettuare ordini su 34.58 o 34.88. Esplora in tempo reale il grafico dei prezzi di FTXR con le variazioni giornaliere.

Quali sono i prezzi più alti delle azioni First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF?

Il prezzo massimo di First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF nell'ultimo anno è stato 37.32. All'interno di 25.47 - 37.32, il titolo ha subito notevoli fluttuazioni e il confronto con 34.95 aiuta a individuare i livelli di resistenza. Traccia l'andamento di First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF utilizzando il grafico in tempo reale.

Quali sono i prezzi più bassi delle azioni First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF?

Il prezzo più basso di First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) nel corso dell'anno è stato 25.47. Confrontandolo con gli attuali 34.58 e 25.47 - 37.32 si evidenziano potenziali punti di ingresso a lungo termine. Guarda FTXR muoversi sul grafico in tempo reale per maggiori dettagli.

Quando è avvenuto il frazionamento azionario di FTXR?

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF ha attraversato storicamente divisioni azionarie. Questi cambiamenti, dopo le azioni aziendali sono visibili in , 34.95 e 4.76%.

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.58 34.62
Intervallo Annuale
25.47 37.32
Chiusura Precedente
34.95
Apertura
34.62
Bid
34.58
Ask
34.88
Minimo
34.58
Massimo
34.62
Volume
3
Variazione giornaliera
-1.06%
Variazione Mensile
-1.23%
Variazione Semestrale
20.66%
Variazione Annuale
4.76%
