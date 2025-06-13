QuotesSections
FTXR: First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

34.58 USD 0.37 (1.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTXR exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.58 and at a high of 34.62.

Follow First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FTXR stock price today?

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock is priced at 34.58 today. It trades within 34.58 - 34.62, yesterday's close was 34.95, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of FTXR shows these updates.

Does First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF is currently valued at 34.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.76% and USD. View the chart live to track FTXR movements.

How to buy FTXR stock?

You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF shares at the current price of 34.58. Orders are usually placed near 34.58 or 34.88, while 3 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow FTXR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FTXR stock?

Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.47 - 37.32 and current price 34.58. Many compare -1.23% and 20.66% before placing orders at 34.58 or 34.88. Explore the FTXR price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the past year was 37.32. Within 25.47 - 37.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) over the year was 25.47. Comparing it with the current 34.58 and 25.47 - 37.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FTXR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FTXR stock split?

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.95, and 4.76% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.58 34.62
Year Range
25.47 37.32
Previous Close
34.95
Open
34.62
Bid
34.58
Ask
34.88
Low
34.58
High
34.62
Volume
3
Daily Change
-1.06%
Month Change
-1.23%
6 Months Change
20.66%
Year Change
4.76%
09 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:35
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
WASDE Report
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:45
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
30-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.734%
Fcst
Prev
4.651%
19:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev