CLDT: Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) of Beneficial Interest
7.08 USD 0.04 (0.56%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLDT ha avuto una variazione del -0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.04 e ad un massimo di 7.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.04 7.13
Intervallo Annuale
5.83 10.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.12
- Apertura
- 7.10
- Bid
- 7.08
- Ask
- 7.38
- Minimo
- 7.04
- Massimo
- 7.13
- Volume
- 413
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.31%
21 settembre, domenica