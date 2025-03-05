QuotazioniSezioni
CLDT: Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) of Beneficial Interest

7.08 USD 0.04 (0.56%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CLDT ha avuto una variazione del -0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.04 e ad un massimo di 7.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.04 7.13
Intervallo Annuale
5.83 10.00
Chiusura Precedente
7.12
Apertura
7.10
Bid
7.08
Ask
7.38
Minimo
7.04
Massimo
7.13
Volume
413
Variazione giornaliera
-0.56%
Variazione Mensile
-6.72%
Variazione Semestrale
0.14%
Variazione Annuale
-16.31%
21 settembre, domenica