BJUN: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June
45.64 USD 0.05 (0.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BJUN ha avuto una variazione del 0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.58 e ad un massimo di 45.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.58 45.64
Intervallo Annuale
36.47 45.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.59
- Apertura
- 45.58
- Bid
- 45.64
- Ask
- 45.94
- Minimo
- 45.58
- Massimo
- 45.64
- Volume
- 6
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.83%
21 settembre, domenica