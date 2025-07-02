QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BJUN
BJUN: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June

45.64 USD 0.05 (0.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BJUN ha avuto una variazione del 0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.58 e ad un massimo di 45.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.58 45.64
Intervallo Annuale
36.47 45.64
Chiusura Precedente
45.59
Apertura
45.58
Bid
45.64
Ask
45.94
Minimo
45.58
Massimo
45.64
Volume
6
Variazione giornaliera
0.11%
Variazione Mensile
2.13%
Variazione Semestrale
12.36%
Variazione Annuale
12.83%
