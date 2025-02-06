QuotazioniSezioni
ASYS: Amtech Systems Inc

9.04 USD 0.46 (4.84%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ASYS ha avuto una variazione del -4.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.00 e ad un massimo di 9.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Amtech Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.00 9.69
Intervallo Annuale
3.20 9.70
Chiusura Precedente
9.50
Apertura
9.57
Bid
9.04
Ask
9.34
Minimo
9.00
Massimo
9.69
Volume
629
Variazione giornaliera
-4.84%
Variazione Mensile
46.04%
Variazione Semestrale
92.34%
Variazione Annuale
55.33%
