Valute / ASYS
ASYS: Amtech Systems Inc
9.04 USD 0.46 (4.84%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ASYS ha avuto una variazione del -4.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.00 e ad un massimo di 9.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Amtech Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.00 9.69
Intervallo Annuale
3.20 9.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.50
- Apertura
- 9.57
- Bid
- 9.04
- Ask
- 9.34
- Minimo
- 9.00
- Massimo
- 9.69
- Volume
- 629
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 46.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 92.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- 55.33%
21 settembre, domenica