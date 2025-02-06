통화 / ASYS
ASYS: Amtech Systems Inc
9.04 USD 0.46 (4.84%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ASYS 환율이 오늘 -4.84%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.00이고 고가는 9.69이었습니다.
Amtech Systems Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASYS News
- ASYS' Cost Reduction Initiatives: Can it Drive Margin Expansion?
- ASYS vs. AMAT: Which Semiconductor Equipment Stock is the Better Buy?
- This Top-Ranked Small-Cap Semiconductor Stock is Critical to AI
- Amtech Systems Soars 67% in a Month: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?
- ASYS' AI Equipment Sales Surge 5x Y/Y: Can the Momentum Continue?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Amtech (ASYS) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amtech (ASYS) Q3 Revenue Beats by 15%
- Amtech Systems (ASYS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Amtech earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Intel (INTC) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Elon Musk's xAI Eyes $12 Billion Chip Purchase Deal With Nvidia
- Amtech Systems, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower Ahead Of March Inflation Release: Expert Highlights 'Fairly Weak Returns' After 5%+ Gains In S&P 500 - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- CarMax, Lovesac And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), CarMax (NYSE:KMX)
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
9.00 9.69
년간 변동
3.20 9.70
- 이전 종가
- 9.50
- 시가
- 9.57
- Bid
- 9.04
- Ask
- 9.34
- 저가
- 9.00
- 고가
- 9.69
- 볼륨
- 629
- 일일 변동
- -4.84%
- 월 변동
- 46.04%
- 6개월 변동
- 92.34%
- 년간 변동율
- 55.33%
20 9월, 토요일