Valute / NZDCHF
NZDCHF: New Zealand Dollar vs Swiss Franc
0.46504 CHF 0.00024 (0.05%)
Settore: Valuta Base: New Zealand Dollar Valuta di profitto: Swiss Franc
Il tasso di cambio NZDCHF ha avuto una variazione del -0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 0.46450 CHF e ad un massimo di 0.46723 CHF per 1 NZD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Neozelandese vs Franco Svizzero. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Neozelandese sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NZDCHF News
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: USD bulls keep Kiwi pair below 200-day EMA
- New Zealand Dollar softens to near 0.5860 as Trade Deficit widens sharply
- NZD slumps as Q2 GDP contracts more than expected – BBH
- NZD/USD: Outlook for NZD is no longer positive – UOB Group
- New Zealand: GDP contraction in 2Q25 reinforces further RBNZ rate cut expectations – UOB Group
- RBNZ: Pencilling deeper cuts – Standard Chartered
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Under pressure near 0.5900 after weak NZ GDP
- New Zealand Dollar slumps as New Zealand's economy shrinks more than expected in Q2
- When is the New Zealand GDP, and how could it impact NZD/USD?
- NZD/USD might test 0.6010 in the near future – UOB Group
- NZD/USD Signal 17/09: Reaches for Major Resistance (Chart)
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Tests confluence around 0.6000 barrier
- NZD/USD eases from one-month high as USD firms ahead of Fed decision
- NZD/USD breaks higher, inches toward 0.60
- NZD/USD might break above 0.5990 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Maintains its bullish stance despite rejection at 0.5980
- NZD/USD Forecast 16/09: Grinds Higher Toward 0.60 (Chart)
- NZD/USD wobbles near 0.5970, investors await Fed policy, NZ Q2 GDP data
- NZD/USD poised for further gains as US Dollar flows falter
- NZD among worst G10 performers in 2025 – Rabobank
- NZD/USD might break above 0.599 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD ticks up to near 0.5960 as Fed dovish bets weigh on US Dollar
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bulls target 0.6000 as USD weakness persists
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.46450 0.46723
Intervallo Annuale
0.46354 0.53678
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.4652 8
- Apertura
- 0.4656 2
- Bid
- 0.4650 4
- Ask
- 0.4653 4
- Minimo
- 0.4645 0
- Massimo
- 0.4672 3
- Volume
- 22.231 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.13%
21 settembre, domenica