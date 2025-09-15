QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NZDCHF
Tornare a Valute

NZDCHF: New Zealand Dollar vs Swiss Franc

0.46504 CHF 0.00024 (0.05%)
Settore: Valuta Base: New Zealand Dollar Valuta di profitto: Swiss Franc

Il tasso di cambio NZDCHF ha avuto una variazione del -0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 0.46450 CHF e ad un massimo di 0.46723 CHF per 1 NZD.

Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Neozelandese vs Franco Svizzero. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Neozelandese sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NZDCHF News

NZDCHF on the Community Forum

Applicazioni di Trading per NZDCHF

Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
PyNinjaTrader
Offpista LTD
Indicatori
PyNinjaTrader: connettore API Python drag & drop per NinjaTrader 8 PyNinjaTrader collega perfettamente i tuoi script Python con NinjaTrader 8 utilizzando una semplice strategia di trascinamento della selezione. Questa soluzione completamente testata, veloce ed efficiente utilizza websocket per la comunicazione, con la strategia che funge da server e lo script Python da client. Caratteristiche: - Accesso Python al terminale NinjaTrader 8 - Funzione keep-alive per connessione continua - Recuper
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Rise of Skywalker:    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.         Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.  The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in  the indicator    The Rise of Sky walker:   (   https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Experts
Trasforma qualsiasi strategia di trading in una strategia di trading di posizione o scambia le comprovate strategie di trading di posizione basate su RSI e ADR, incluso il sistema di controllo automatizzato del prelievo per le posizioni che si muovono contro di te. Questo EA è un'evoluzione e una semplificazione dell'MRA EA che è stato utilizzato per molti anni per le strategie di trading di posizione insegnate sul sito web Market Structure Trader. Vedi il mio profilo per un collegamento al sit
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
BounceEdge EA
Ervand Oganesyan
Experts
Un algoritmo di trading pullback progettato con precisione per il mercato forex. Performance live : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326381 - non sono richiesti file di impostazione, vengono utilizzati solo i valori predefiniti. Offerta limitata : il prezzo aumenta del 20% ogni 10 vendite. Acquista prima, paga meno. Come funziona BounceEdge EA è un algoritmo robusto progettato per catturare i pullback intraday su tutte le coppie di valute. Analizza l'andamento dei prezzi di ogni singola valuta
Random DCA MT5
Benny Subarja
Experts
This Expert is using free indicator, please download BBMA MT5 here. This indicator use for exit strategy. Download BBMA and extract to folder MQL4/Indicators. Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend. Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot. Backtest only for EU pair for now, pleas
FREE
EZT Future Candles FREE
Tibor Rituper
Indicatori
The FREE version works on Demo account and only CADCHF and NZDCHF pairs. The indicator predict the future candles direction, by scanning past candle movement. Based on the principal: “ The history repeat itself”. Programmed according to Kendall Correlation. In the settings menu, different scanning options are available. When the indicator find a match, start painting future candles from the current candle to the right, also from the current candle to the left as well, showing you the candle pa
FREE
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.46450 0.46723
Intervallo Annuale
0.46354 0.53678
Chiusura Precedente
0.4652 8
Apertura
0.4656 2
Bid
0.4650 4
Ask
0.4653 4
Minimo
0.4645 0
Massimo
0.4672 3
Volume
22.231 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.05%
Variazione Mensile
-0.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.06%
Variazione Annuale
-13.13%
21 settembre, domenica