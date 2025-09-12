QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BNBUSD
Tornare a Criptovalute

BNBUSD: Binance Coin (USD)

979.387 USD 8.820 (0.89%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il prezzo di BNBUSD ha avuto una variazione del -0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 973.000 USD e ad un massimo di 1002.200 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Binance vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Binance Coin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BNBUSD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
973.000 1002.200
Intervallo Annuale
498.814 1006.400
Chiusura Precedente
988.207
Apertura
988.147
Bid
979.387
Ask
979.417
Minimo
973.000
Massimo
1002.200
Volume
13.784 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.89%
Variazione Mensile
13.02%
Variazione Semestrale
61.92%
Variazione Annuale
70.28%
21 settembre, domenica