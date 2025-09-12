Valute / BNBUSD
BNBUSD: Binance Coin (USD)
979.387 USD 8.820 (0.89%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di BNBUSD ha avuto una variazione del -0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 973.000 USD e ad un massimo di 1002.200 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Binance vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Binance Coin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BNBUSD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
973.000 1002.200
Intervallo Annuale
498.814 1006.400
- Chiusura Precedente
- 988.207
- Apertura
- 988.147
- Bid
- 979.387
- Ask
- 979.417
- Minimo
- 973.000
- Massimo
- 1002.200
- Volume
- 13.784 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 61.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- 70.28%
21 settembre, domenica