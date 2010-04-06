Semi Auto OTE EA

This is a Semi Automated OTE EA based on the free teachings of ICT. One of the biggest challenges in trading is related to executing and managing trades. After analyzing charts, draw an OTE Fibonacci and turn on the EA. It will automatically execute orders based on the Fibonacci level of your placement and protect any open positions when in profit. Please review the documentation that accompanies this product.



Auto Lot Calculation Based on Risk Percent ✅

Auto SL and TP ✅

Auto BE ✅

Risk Percent or Dollar Amount ✅

Works on all time frames and any pair ✅

Stops trading if stop is hit ✅

Lifetime Updates ✅

Adjustable TP based on Fib Level ✅



Requirements:

EA needs to be turned on through MT4 with an internet connection. Both MT4 and internet must continue to stay on for the EA to work.



