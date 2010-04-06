Pip Counter Indicator Point

Pip Counter Indicator Point

 

This Panel is a great tool for Traders who open multiple orders and want to have detailed control of their operations, as well as traders who want to see the pips obtained at the end of their Trading session.

This Panel reports on the buy and sell orders you have open, the pips traveled, pips generated and distance from the Stop Loss

Long: Indicates the number of open buy orders.

Short: Indicates the number of open sell orders.

PIPS Counter: Indicates the real-time pips that are generated by the orders that are currently open.

PIPS Add: This indicator adds up the points obtained, is updated at the close of operations and calculates all negative and positive points to give us a real value of the pips obtained in the Trading session

Stop Loss: Indicates the distance from the Stop Loss.


