VWAP Daily Weekly High Low Bands

Displays current Daily and Weekly VWAPs (Previous daily and weekly VWAPs are not displayed). You can also manually place an Anchored VWAP at any specific location. The anchor point can be intuitively controlled using a vertical line on the chart.

The Anchored VWAP can also be switched to automatically anchor to the Highest or Lowest price within a specified number of candles. To use this automatic High/Low detection, please set "Use HighVWAP Fixed Mode" and "Use LowVWAP Fixed Mode" to "false". Standard Deviation Bands are available for all VWAP lines.

Multiple Anchored VWAPs are supported. To use multiple instances, please change the "Identifier ID" for each one and adjust the X/Y coordinates to prevent the value boxes from overlapping. The ID is displayed on the value box for easy identification.