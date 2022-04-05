Lot Guard
Lot Guard v1.00 is a lightweight and easy-to-use Expert Advisor (utility) designed to protect your account from trades that exceed a specified maximum lot size. Ideal for both beginner and professional traders, it helps you manage risk automatically without constant supervision.
It's a great product for prop firm accounts if you are afraid that your EA (or the firm :) can open by error a big lot size and you can exceed the maximum daily drawdown allowed.
This EA works in real-time to monitor all trades that your EA opens. If it detects that your EA opens a trade exceeding the defined maximum lot size, it will close the trade automatically and log the action.
With optional magic number filtering, you can target specific trades while ignoring others. A simple on-screen panel displays important information.
Key Features:
Automatic closing of trades above your defined lot size
Optional magic number filter to manage specific trades only
Real-time monitoring of open trades
On-screen information panel for quick overview
Market-ready: fully compliant with MQL5 Market rules
Lightweight and minimal CPU usage