Sawa
- Indicatori
- Kobamelo Mashaba
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Crash Sawa is a powerful trend-direction indicator designed specifically for Crash indices. It provides clear Buy and Sell arrows that help traders identify market direction with confidence. The indicator focuses on momentum and direction, making trading decisions easier in fast-moving and volatile markets.
Crash Sawa is suitable for both intraday traders and swing traders. Traders can confirm direction on higher timeframes and then use small timeframes for precise entries, improving timing and risk control.