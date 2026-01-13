Signal Pro Scanner MT5

Signal Days Pro Dashboard

Multi-Market Reversal Preparation Scanner for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Signal Days Pro Dashboard is a professional multi-market scanning dashboard designed for reversal-based trading strategies.

The tool does not generate entries and does not automate trading.

Instead, it identifies and organizes high-probability “signal days” that prepare the trader for next-day reversals, session-based execution, and false-break setups at market extremes.

This dashboard is built for discretionary traders who focus on:

Context

Timing

Market structure

Session behavior (London / New York)

Core Trading Concept

Markets rarely reverse randomly.

Before major intraday reversals occur, price often prints specific daily structures that signal potential exhaustion, false breaks, or distribution/accumulation.

Signal Days Pro Dashboard is designed to detect those structures automatically, across multiple instruments, and present them in a clear, ranked, decision-support interface.

You prepare today.

You execute tomorrow.

What the Dashboard Scans For

The dashboard continuously scans all enabled symbols and identifies the following daily signal types:

1. FRD / FGD (First Red Day / First Green Day)

FRD (First Red Day) : First bearish day after an extended bullish move

FGD (First Green Day): First bullish day after an extended bearish move

These days often act as distribution or accumulation signals, preparing price for:

Next-day continuation failure

Session-based reversals

Sell-high or buy-low opportunities

2. 3-Day Breakout (3-Day BO)

A 3-Day Breakout identifies a short-term expansion phase.

In this methodology:

The breakout day itself is not traded

It acts as a signal day

The following day is monitored for reversal behavior

This aligns with reversal concepts where expansion is followed by:

Stop runs

False breaks

Mean reversion

3. Inside Day

An Inside Day represents compression and indecision.

In this system:

The Inside Day is the signal

The next day is monitored for: False breaks Failed range expansion Reversal at session highs/lows



4. CIB – Closed In Breakout

CIB (Closed In Breakout) highlights situations where price:

Breaks a prior range intraday

But closes back inside the breakout range

This behavior frequently signals:

Trapped traders

Failed continuation

Potential reversal conditions

Market Extreme Classification

Each signal is automatically classified by where it forms relative to the market range:

HOD – High of Day zone

HOW – High of Week zone

HCOM – High of Month zone

LOD / LOW / LCOM – Equivalent downside zones

This allows traders to quickly identify:

Whether a signal occurs at a meaningful extreme

Or in the middle of the range (lower quality context)

How Traders Use This Dashboard

This is a preparation tool, not a signal-following tool.

A typical workflow:

Dashboard highlights today’s signal days Trader notes the instrument and signal type Next trading day: Trader waits for London or New York session

Looks for: False breaks Stop hunts Rejection at prior highs/lows

Entry is taken using the trader’s own execution model

The dashboard answers “WHAT should I watch tomorrow?”

The trader answers “WHEN and HOW do I enter?”

Key Features

Multi-symbol dashboard scanner

Forex, Indices, and Commodities support

Daily signal detection

Reversal-focused signal logic

Market extreme classification

Signal age tracking

Strength ranking

Clean, non-repainting logic

Click-to-open chart navigation

Export to CSV

Optimized performance

Designed For

This tool is ideal for traders who:

Trade reversals , not breakouts

Focus on London and New York sessions

Use discretionary execution

Prefer context over indicators

Trade daily bias with intraday entries

Monitor multiple markets efficiently

What This Tool Is NOT

To avoid confusion:

❌ Not an Expert Advisor

❌ No auto-trading

❌ No buy/sell arrows

❌ No profit guarantees

❌ No scalping signals

This is a professional preparation and scanning tool.

Timeframes & Compatibility

Signals calculated on Daily timeframe

Dashboard can be viewed on any chart timeframe

Designed for MetaTrader 5

Works on demo and live accounts

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

This tool provides market structure information only and does not constitute financial advice.

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Summary

Signal Days Pro Dashboard helps traders:

Identify high-probability reversal environments

Avoid random trading

Focus on the best instruments each day

Trade with structure, patience, and preparation

If your trading approach is based on waiting for the right day, the right level, and the right session, this dashboard was built for you.