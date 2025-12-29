Impulse Context Signals

📌 Impulse Context Signals

Professional swing & intraday signal indicator for MetaTrader 5

🔹 Overview

Impulse Context Signals is a professional technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify high-quality BUY and SELL trading opportunities based on price impulse strength and market context.

All signals are generated strictly on closed candles, ensuring non-repainting behavior and stable performance in real trading conditions.

The indicator is suitable for Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Metals, and CFDs.

🔹 Key Features

✔ BUY & SELL arrows directly on the chart
✔ Signals appear only after candle close (no repaint)
✔ Works on all timeframes
✔ Optimized for H1 swing trading
✔ Visual signal confidence (different arrow sizes)
✔ Built-in cooldown to prevent signal spam
✔ Informational HUD panel with statistics
✔ Clean, minimalistic design
✔ No future data usage

🔹 Signal Logic

The indicator evaluates:

  • Candle direction (bullish / bearish)

  • Candle body relative to total range

  • Impulse strength compared to recent candles

  • Market pause between consecutive signals

Each signal is classified by confidence level:

  • WEAK

  • MEDIUM

  • STRONG

Confidence level is displayed visually using different arrow sizes.

🔹 HUD Panel

The on-chart panel displays:

  • Current timeframe

  • Last signal type (BUY / SELL)

  • Signal confidence

  • Statistical count of BUY and SELL signals over the last N bars

This panel is informational only and does not provide any profit projections.

🔹 Recommended Timeframes

The indicator works on all timeframes, however best results are typically observed on:

  • H1 (recommended)

  • M30

  • H4

Lower timeframes produce more signals, higher timeframes produce fewer but stronger setups.

🔹 Important Notes

⚠ Indicator does NOT repaint
⚠ Signals appear only on closed candles
⚠ No martingale, no grid, no averaging
⚠ No future data usage
⚠ No profit guarantees

This indicator is a decision-support tool, not a fully automated trading system.

🔹 Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves high risk.
This indicator is provided for analytical and educational purposes only.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🔹 Platform

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)


