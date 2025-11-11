Adaptive Moving Average Gradient Indicator

This indicator combines the responsiveness of Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) with gradient analysis to identify momentum shifts and trend strength in real-time.

Key Benefits:

The gradient of the KAMA provides a dynamic measure of trend acceleration and deceleration, automatically adjusting to market volatility. Unlike standard moving averages, KAMA adapts its sensitivity based on price efficiency, making the gradient measurement more reliable across different market conditions.

Practical Applications:

Early trend detection - Spot momentum changes before they're visible on price charts

- Spot momentum changes before they're visible on price charts Filter false signals - The adaptive nature reduces whipsaws during ranging markets

- The adaptive nature reduces whipsaws during ranging markets Divergence identification - Compare price action against momentum gradient for potential reversals

- Compare price action against momentum gradient for potential reversals Multi-timeframe confirmation - Works effectively across all timeframes due to its adaptive calculation

Ideal for traders who:

Need a volatility-adjusted momentum indicator

Want to combine trend-following with momentum analysis

Seek cleaner signals in choppy market conditions

The indicator transforms KAMA's adaptive smoothing into actionable momentum intelligence, giving you an edge in timing entries and exits.