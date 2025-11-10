Session Marker

Trade Session Marker is an advanced Session marker Designed for professional traders seeking clarity, accuracy, and smart session label. this gives clear session start and ending. that will enable user to make decision on what to do in the session. It marks all session start and close, for clarity 15M timeframe gives a clear marker. this will boost planning for entry and exit of trades, it also allow you to see how the market has moved over the session. 
Goldman Balanced PRO, is an Indicator that has merges EMA trend structure, Stochastic Oscillation, RSI Momentum and ATR volatility zones into a single visual indicator. This produces clean zones and show possible areas of bulls and bears supported by confidence meter and retracement filters. this will give an overview of how the market is currently structured.
