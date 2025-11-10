Session Marker
- Indicateurs
- Bernard Kipngeno Mutai
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Trade Session Marker is an advanced Session marker Designed for professional traders seeking clarity, accuracy, and smart session label. this gives clear session start and ending. that will enable user to make decision on what to do in the session. It marks all session start and close, for clarity 15M timeframe gives a clear marker. this will boost planning for entry and exit of trades, it also allow you to see how the market has moved over the session.