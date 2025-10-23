Selected Range Volume — Buyers and Sellers Balance + Volume Levels

Selected Range Volume is an advanced indicator for analyzing volumes and the imbalance between buyers and sellers. It doesn't just show where the volume was—it highlights who exactly dominated: buyers or sellers, and where the market might stop in the future.

You select any section of the chart, and the indicator instantly calculates the volume activity within the range, builds a volume profile by prices, and displays the balance of power between the sides (Buy/Sell) in percentages and color visualization.

Key features:

Interactive range: Move the Start and End lines directly on the chart to analyze any price section.

Buyers and sellers balance: The indicator accurately calculates the share of buys and sells in the selected range and displays their ratio in percentages.

Horizontal volume profile: Shows where the volume is concentrated on the price scale—from activity zones to voids.

Edges of horizontal volume valleys—these are potential levels where the price is highly likely to stop or react in the future. These zones often become support or resistance.

Vertical volume bars: Visualize the volume structure by bars, helping to see the dynamics within the range.

Auto / Fixed modes: Auto — the range automatically rebuilds based on the latest market swings; Fixed — the range is fixed for detailed analysis of the selected section.

Show/Hide Volume button: Enable or hide the profile with one click.

Full interactivity: Lines, range, and buttons can be freely moved directly on the chart.

Tooltips: Hover to display precise data on buy volume, sell volume, and the percentage advantage of the side.

Automatic saving: All settings and positions are restored upon terminal restart.

Settings:

Colors, sizes, and styles for all elements (bars, lines, text, buttons);

Profile thickness, direction (right/left), height, and offsets;

Swing search depth and range width settings;

Option to enable or disable horizontal and vertical volumes.

Who will find it useful:

Traders using volume analysis (VSA, Volume Profile, Market Balance);

Those who want to see not just volumes, but the ratio of buyers and sellers within the range;

Scalpers, intraday, and swing traders looking for imbalance points, liquidity levels, and price stop zones.

Advantages: