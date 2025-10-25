FX Trend Matrix Pro
- Indicatori
- Thoriq Imamulloh
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
FX Trend Matrix Pro
Your all-in-one multi-symbol trend, correlation, and signal analysis system.
🧭 Overview
FX Trend Matrix Pro is a professional multi-symbol dashboard that combines trend direction, currency correlation, and signal detection into one structured matrix view.
Instantly see how trends align across symbols and timeframes — revealing the strongest trading opportunities in real time.
⚙️ Key Features
-
📊 Multi-timeframe trend matrix (M1–W1)
-
🔗 Currency correlation mapping (positive & negative)
-
🎯 Automatic signal detection with order recommendations
-
📐 Integrated Moving Average + Fibonacci analysis
-
🧩 Compact, responsive dashboard layout
-
⚡ Optimized buffers & caching for low CPU usage
-
💹 Works with all symbols in Market Watch
💡 Display Modes
Dashboard Mode – full overview of trends, correlations, and signals
Analysis Mode – focuses on detailed MA and Fibonacci visualization
🪄 How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to any chart (any timeframe).
-
Choose the pairs and timeframes you want to monitor.
-
Watch the matrix for trend alignment, correlation strength, and generated signals.
-
Use the signals as guidance for trade entries, exits, and order management.
👤 Ideal For
-
Scalpers (M1, M5, M15), day traders (M15, H1, H4), and swing traders (H4, D1, W1)
-
Traders who rely on trend confirmation, correlation filters, and MA/Fibo confluence
✨ FX Trend Matrix Pro helps you analyze the entire market from one chart — fast, efficient, and powerful.
🧩 Version
v1.0 – Initial Release