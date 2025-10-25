Your all-in-one multi-symbol trend, correlation, and signal analysis system.

🧭 Overview

FX Trend Matrix Pro is a professional multi-symbol dashboard that combines trend direction, currency correlation, and signal detection into one structured matrix view.

Instantly see how trends align across symbols and timeframes — revealing the strongest trading opportunities in real time.

⚙️ Key Features

📊 Multi-timeframe trend matrix (M1–W1)

🔗 Currency correlation mapping (positive & negative)

🎯 Automatic signal detection with order recommendations

📐 Integrated Moving Average + Fibonacci analysis

🧩 Compact, responsive dashboard layout

⚡ Optimized buffers & caching for low CPU usage

💹 Works with all symbols in Market Watch

💡 Display Modes

Dashboard Mode – full overview of trends, correlations, and signals

Analysis Mode – focuses on detailed MA and Fibonacci visualization

🪄 How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart (any timeframe). Choose the pairs and timeframes you want to monitor. Watch the matrix for trend alignment, correlation strength, and generated signals. Use the signals as guidance for trade entries, exits, and order management.

👤 Ideal For

Scalpers (M1, M5, M15), day traders (M15, H1, H4), and swing traders (H4, D1, W1)

Traders who rely on trend confirmation, correlation filters, and MA/Fibo confluence



✨ FX Trend Matrix Pro helps you analyze the entire market from one chart — fast, efficient, and powerful.



🧩 Version

v1.0 – Initial Release



