Ch Entry Exit SlL With Amount

- Indicatori
- Chetan H Jariwala
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Transform your trading chart into a clear, visual representation of your active positions with the Order Box Indicator. This powerful MT5 tool automatically draws color-coded boxes between your entry price and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels, giving you an instant visual understanding of your risk and reward zones.
Key Features
📊 Automatic Visual Boxes
- Green Boxes for Take Profit zones - instantly see your profit potential
- Red Boxes for Stop Loss zones - clearly visualize your risk area
- Boxes automatically appear when you open a position
- Real-time updates as you modify TP/SL levels
- Automatic cleanup when positions are closed
💰 Comprehensive Trade Information
Each position displays three informative labels:
- Entry Price - your exact entry point
- Take Profit - showing price, pips, and dollar profit potential
- Stop Loss - showing price, pips, and dollar risk amount
Example display:
TP: 1.08450 | 25.5 pips | $255.00 Entry: 1.08195 SL: 1.08095 | 10.0 pips | $100.00
🎨 Fully Customizable
- Box Colors - Choose any color for TP and SL boxes
- Transparency Control - Adjust from 0-100% for perfect chart visibility
- Box Extension - Control how far boxes extend to the right (default 20 bars)
- Text Customization - Change color and size of information labels
- Toggle Information - Show or hide pips and dollar amounts
⚡ Smart Performance
- Efficient rendering - minimal impact on chart performance
- Intelligent updates - only redraws when necessary
- Tracks multiple positions simultaneously on the same symbol
- Works with all currency pairs, metals, indices, and commodities
🎯 Perfect For
- Day traders who need quick visual risk assessment
- Swing traders managing multiple positions
- Anyone who wants to see their risk/reward ratio at a glance
- Traders who prefer visual information over numerical data
How It Works
- Install the indicator on your MT5 chart
- Open a trade with Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Watch as colored boxes automatically appear, showing your risk and reward zones
- Monitor your trade with clear pip and dollar information
- Modify your TP/SL anytime - boxes update automatically
Default Settings
- TP Box Color: Green (RGB 2,48,32)
- SL Box Color: Dark Maroon (RGB 60,0,8)
- Transparency: 85% (subtle, non-intrusive)
- Box Extension: 20 bars to the right
- Text Color: Dodger Blue
- Text Size: 10pt
Technical Details
- Compatible with MT5 build 3661 and higher
- Works on all timeframes
- Supports all trading instruments
- Accurate pip calculation for 3-digit and 5-digit brokers
- Precise dollar value calculations based on tick value and lot size
- No DLL dependencies - pure MQL5 code
Benefits
✅ Instant Risk Visualization - See your risk/reward at a glance
✅ Better Decision Making - Visual boxes help you understand position sizing
✅ Reduced Stress - Clear visual feedback reduces trading anxiety
✅ Professional Appearance - Clean, modern chart presentation
✅ Time Saving - No manual drawing of boxes or calculation of pips
✅ Multi-Position Support - Manage several trades effortlessly
User Experience
The Order Box Indicator runs silently in the background, requiring zero interaction after installation. Simply trade as you normally would, and let the indicator handle all the visual representation. Boxes are non-selectable and stay in the background, ensuring they never interfere with your chart analysis or drawing tools.
Transform your trading experience with visual clarity. Install the Order Box Indicator today and never wonder about your risk/reward again.