Ch Entry Exit SlL With Amount

Visual Trade Management Made Simple

Transform your trading chart into a clear, visual representation of your active positions with the Order Box Indicator. This powerful MT5 tool automatically draws color-coded boxes between your entry price and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels, giving you an instant visual understanding of your risk and reward zones.

Key Features

📊 Automatic Visual Boxes

Green Boxes for Take Profit zones - instantly see your profit potential

for Take Profit zones - instantly see your profit potential Red Boxes for Stop Loss zones - clearly visualize your risk area

for Stop Loss zones - clearly visualize your risk area Boxes automatically appear when you open a position

Real-time updates as you modify TP/SL levels

Automatic cleanup when positions are closed

💰 Comprehensive Trade Information

Each position displays three informative labels:

Entry Price - your exact entry point

- your exact entry point Take Profit - showing price, pips, and dollar profit potential

- showing price, pips, and dollar profit potential Stop Loss - showing price, pips, and dollar risk amount

Example display:

TP: 1.08450 | 25.5 pips | $255.00 Entry: 1.08195 SL: 1.08095 | 10.0 pips | $100.00

🎨 Fully Customizable

Box Colors - Choose any color for TP and SL boxes

- Choose any color for TP and SL boxes Transparency Control - Adjust from 0-100% for perfect chart visibility

- Adjust from 0-100% for perfect chart visibility Box Extension - Control how far boxes extend to the right (default 20 bars)

- Control how far boxes extend to the right (default 20 bars) Text Customization - Change color and size of information labels

- Change color and size of information labels Toggle Information - Show or hide pips and dollar amounts

⚡ Smart Performance

Efficient rendering - minimal impact on chart performance

Intelligent updates - only redraws when necessary

Tracks multiple positions simultaneously on the same symbol

Works with all currency pairs, metals, indices, and commodities

🎯 Perfect For

Day traders who need quick visual risk assessment

Swing traders managing multiple positions

Anyone who wants to see their risk/reward ratio at a glance

Traders who prefer visual information over numerical data

How It Works

Install the indicator on your MT5 chart Open a trade with Stop Loss and Take Profit levels Watch as colored boxes automatically appear, showing your risk and reward zones Monitor your trade with clear pip and dollar information Modify your TP/SL anytime - boxes update automatically

Default Settings

TP Box Color : Green (RGB 2,48,32)

: Green (RGB 2,48,32) SL Box Color : Dark Maroon (RGB 60,0,8)

: Dark Maroon (RGB 60,0,8) Transparency : 85% (subtle, non-intrusive)

: 85% (subtle, non-intrusive) Box Extension : 20 bars to the right

: 20 bars to the right Text Color : Dodger Blue

: Dodger Blue Text Size: 10pt

Technical Details

Compatible with MT5 build 3661 and higher

Works on all timeframes

Supports all trading instruments

Accurate pip calculation for 3-digit and 5-digit brokers

Precise dollar value calculations based on tick value and lot size

No DLL dependencies - pure MQL5 code

Benefits

✅ Instant Risk Visualization - See your risk/reward at a glance

✅ Better Decision Making - Visual boxes help you understand position sizing

✅ Reduced Stress - Clear visual feedback reduces trading anxiety

✅ Professional Appearance - Clean, modern chart presentation

✅ Time Saving - No manual drawing of boxes or calculation of pips

✅ Multi-Position Support - Manage several trades effortlessly

User Experience

The Order Box Indicator runs silently in the background, requiring zero interaction after installation. Simply trade as you normally would, and let the indicator handle all the visual representation. Boxes are non-selectable and stay in the background, ensuring they never interfere with your chart analysis or drawing tools.

Transform your trading experience with visual clarity. Install the Order Box Indicator today and never wonder about your risk/reward again.