Dinamic Rsi

This indicator combines Laguerre RSI with ATR volatility adaptation to calculate dynamic levels that adjust to market conditions. The tool features adaptive bands that respond to price movements with precise color-coded signals.

The key advantage lies in its automatic coefficient adjustment based on ATR periods, enabling more accurate trend detection and level breakouts. Signals are generated when price crosses the upper or lower dynamic bands, providing real-time trading insights.


