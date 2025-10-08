PIPnova Signalizer Stochastic Rsi and Lwti

📌 PIPnova – Advanced Signal Indicator (v2.1)

PIPnova is a professional MetaTrader 5 signal indicator powered by advanced algorithms, a multi-layer filtering system, and real-time signal performance tracking.

🚀 Key Features

Powerful signal algorithm based on RSI , Stochastic , and a custom LWTI oscillator

Automatic TP / SL level placement for each signal

Outcome tracking for every signal: Did it hit TP or SL?

Real-time performance panel: win rate, pip gain/loss, win/loss streaks, and more

Alert system with sound, push notification, and on-chart visual markers

Advanced filtering using multi-timeframe and oscillator alignment to reduce false signals

📊 Performance Panel

A built-in panel located at the bottom-left of the chart shows live signal statistics:

Total signal count

Win / loss ratio

Current pip profit or loss

Longest win and loss streaks

Status of the most recent signal

⚙️ Fully Customizable Settings

Offers extensive customization options for maximum flexibility:

TP/SL distance (in points)

LWTI and RSI threshold levels

Panel color and position settings

Alert types (sound, push, visual)

📁 Logging & Reporting

Every signal and its result are automatically logged into a .txt file

Ideal for backtesting and performance analysis

🎯 Who Is It For?

Intraday and swing traders

Manual traders who rely on automated signals

Professional users who want deep performance tracking

On request, a semi-automated EA version of this indicator can be developed.