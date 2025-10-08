PIPnova Signalizer Stochastic Rsi and Lwti
- Indicatori
- Yavuz Alabayirli
- Versione: 2.1
📌 PIPnova – Advanced Signal Indicator (v2.1)
PIPnova is a professional MetaTrader 5 signal indicator powered by advanced algorithms, a multi-layer filtering system, and real-time signal performance tracking.
🚀 Key Features
-
Powerful signal algorithm based on RSI, Stochastic, and a custom LWTI oscillator
-
Automatic TP / SL level placement for each signal
-
Outcome tracking for every signal: Did it hit TP or SL?
-
Real-time performance panel: win rate, pip gain/loss, win/loss streaks, and more
-
Alert system with sound, push notification, and on-chart visual markers
-
Advanced filtering using multi-timeframe and oscillator alignment to reduce false signals
📊 Performance Panel
A built-in panel located at the bottom-left of the chart shows live signal statistics:
-
Total signal count
-
Win / loss ratio
-
Current pip profit or loss
-
Longest win and loss streaks
-
Status of the most recent signal
⚙️ Fully Customizable Settings
Offers extensive customization options for maximum flexibility:
-
TP/SL distance (in points)
-
LWTI and RSI threshold levels
-
Panel color and position settings
-
Alert types (sound, push, visual)
📁 Logging & Reporting
-
Every signal and its result are automatically logged into a .txt file
-
Ideal for backtesting and performance analysis
🎯 Who Is It For?
-
Intraday and swing traders
-
Manual traders who rely on automated signals
-
Professional users who want deep performance tracking
On request, a semi-automated EA version of this indicator can be developed.
İndikatör genel hatlarıyla çok başarılı ve işlevsel.