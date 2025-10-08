PIPnova Signalizer Stochastic Rsi and Lwti

📌 PIPnova – Advanced Signal Indicator (v2.1)

PIPnova is a professional MetaTrader 5 signal indicator powered by advanced algorithms, a multi-layer filtering system, and real-time signal performance tracking.

🚀 Key Features

  • Powerful signal algorithm based on RSI, Stochastic, and a custom LWTI oscillator

  • Automatic TP / SL level placement for each signal

  • Outcome tracking for every signal: Did it hit TP or SL?

  • Real-time performance panel: win rate, pip gain/loss, win/loss streaks, and more

  • Alert system with sound, push notification, and on-chart visual markers

  • Advanced filtering using multi-timeframe and oscillator alignment to reduce false signals

📊 Performance Panel

A built-in panel located at the bottom-left of the chart shows live signal statistics:

  • Total signal count

  • Win / loss ratio

  • Current pip profit or loss

  • Longest win and loss streaks

  • Status of the most recent signal

⚙️ Fully Customizable Settings

Offers extensive customization options for maximum flexibility:

  • TP/SL distance (in points)

  • LWTI and RSI threshold levels

  • Panel color and position settings

  • Alert types (sound, push, visual)

📁 Logging & Reporting

  • Every signal and its result are automatically logged into a .txt file

  • Ideal for backtesting and performance analysis

🎯 Who Is It For?

  • Intraday and swing traders

  • Manual traders who rely on automated signals

  • Professional users who want deep performance tracking

On request, a semi-automated EA version of this indicator can be developed.


hasankskn
hasankskn 2025.10.08 16:08 
 

İndikatör genel hatlarıyla çok başarılı ve işlevsel.

