Signal Hunter Advanced

Signal Hunter is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for effective signal detection and automated trading in the forex market. Built with AI technology, this tool combines RSI-based signals with multiple filters (MA, MACD, ADX, ATR, and MTF) to deliver reliable trading opportunities tailored to market conditions. Whether you want to catch signals for manual trading or run fully automated trades, Signal Hunter caters to traders of all levels. The Lite version offers a free trial, while the Pro version unlocks unlimited flexibility with full features.

How Signal Hunter Works

Signal Hunter’s core logic revolves around identifying overbought/oversold market conditions. Its primary signal source is the RSI (Relative Strength Index), which detects breakouts of the minimum or maximum RSI levels within a user-defined lookback period (e.g., last 1 hour). Unlike simple RSI thresholds (Buy Level: 40, Sell Level: 60), this approach dynamically adapts to recent market behavior – for instance, a buy signal triggers when RSI hits the lowest level in the lookback period.

These signals are validated by multiple filters:

MA Filter : Checks the crossover of fast and slow moving averages (e.g., MA 10 and EMA 20) to confirm trend direction.

: Checks the crossover of fast and slow moving averages (e.g., MA 10 and EMA 20) to confirm trend direction. MACD Filter : Uses MACD line and signal line crossovers (12, 26, 9 parameters) to verify momentum.

: Uses MACD line and signal line crossovers (12, 26, 9 parameters) to verify momentum. ADX Filter : Measures trend strength (threshold: 25) to avoid false signals in ranging markets.

: Measures trend strength (threshold: 25) to avoid false signals in ranging markets. ATR Filter : Ensures sufficient volatility (minimum ATR: 20 pips) to filter out low-volatility periods.

: Ensures sufficient volatility (minimum ATR: 20 pips) to filter out low-volatility periods. MTF Filter: Confirms long-term trends using a higher timeframe moving average (e.g., H1).

The result? High-probability signals! The EA displays signals as arrows on the chart, provides detailed insights via an on-screen HUD panel, and sends real-time alerts (alert/push notifications). In automated trading mode, it opens positions with robust risk management (max USD risk, dynamic lot sizing) and protects profits with trailing stops.

Key Features

Signal Catching Mode : Use it without trading to catch signals. Arrows, HUD, and alerts ensure you never miss an opportunity.

: Use it without trading to catch signals. Arrows, HUD, and alerts ensure you never miss an opportunity. Automated Trading Mode : Converts signals into trades with dynamic SL/TP (ATR-based) or fixed levels.

: Converts signals into trades with dynamic SL/TP (ATR-based) or fixed levels. Risk Management : Calculates lot sizes based on USD risk per trade and limits max open positions to prevent over-trading.

: Calculates lot sizes based on USD risk per trade and limits max open positions to prevent over-trading. HUD Panel : Displays live price, RSI min/max, filter statuses, and signal probabilities in real time. Customizable position and colors.

: Displays live price, RSI min/max, filter statuses, and signal probabilities in real time. Customizable position and colors. Alert System : Sends instant alerts and push notifications for signals and RSI min/max breakouts.

: Sends instant alerts and push notifications for signals and RSI min/max breakouts. Historical Scanning : Scans past bars to display historical signals with arrows, perfect for backtesting.

: Scans past bars to display historical signals with arrows, perfect for backtesting. Multi-Timeframe Support: Integrates higher timeframe trends via the MTF filter for enhanced accuracy.

Example Scenarios

Trend Market Automated Trading: On EURUSD H1, with ADX > 25 and MTF (H4) in an uptrend, a RSI min breakout triggers an auto-buy. The EA uses ATR-based trailing stops to lock in profits, with lot sizes calculated for a max risk of 10 USD. Result: Safe gains in volatile uptrends. Signal Catching for Manual Trading: On Gold (XAUUSD) M5 during high volatility (ATR > 20 pips), a RSI sell signal is detected. The HUD shows “SELL Zone,” and an alert is sent. The trader manually opens a position – ideal when auto-trading is off. Ranging Market Filtering: In a low-ADX (no trend) market, signals are filtered out to avoid false entries. For example, USDJPY in a ranging market skips signals unless MA crossovers confirm, minimizing risk.

