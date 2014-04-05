Meta Cipher A

Meta Cipher A: Precision Overlay Suite for Price Action 🔮

Meta Cipher A brings the popular Market Cipher A concept to MetaTrader 5 as a precision overlay indicator. Engineered to display preemptive signals directly on your price chart, it combines an 8 EMA ribbon, WaveTrend analysis, and eight distinct signal types to help you spot entries, exits, and high risk environments before they fully develop.
While Meta Cipher A stands strong on its own, it is designed to pair naturally with Meta Cipher B for deeper confirmation and analysis.

🧩 What it does

An overlay system that plots dynamic EMAs with trend based colouring, canvas filled areas for visual clarity, and eight specialised signals including Blood Diamond reversals, Yellow Cross manipulation warnings, and Blue Triangle continuation patterns. The WaveTrend oscillator runs behind the scenes, feeding multi level analysis into RSI+MFI momentum confirmation. Use it to read price structure, anticipate moves, and know when to stay on the sidelines.

🕯️ Designed for Heiken Ashi

Market Cipher A is traditionally used with Heiken Ashi candles for smoother trend reading and cleaner signal interpretation. Meta Cipher A has built in Heiken Ashi support. Simply toggle it on in the settings and the indicator will render authentic HA candles with customisable colours.

🎯 Engineered for near parity signals

Carefully ported with attention to calculation detail, aiming to replicate the original behaviour in most market conditions.
The EMA ribbon colours shift dynamically, signals fire on precise crossovers, and the WaveTrend thresholds match the TradingView implementation.
👉 See for yourself by comparing the screenshots with Market Cipher A.
Any small differences you may notice are likely due to the different data providers used by MetaTrader and TradingView, not the underlying calculations.

🔥 Key features

  • 8 EMA ribbon with filled areas: Canvas based visualisation shows trend strength and dynamic support or resistance zones.

  • Built in Heiken Ashi candles: Optional HA rendering with customisable colours.

  • Eight signal types: Blood Diamond, Yellow Cross, Blue Triangle, Bull Candle, Long or Short EMA, Red Cross, Red Diamond for comprehensive analysis.

  • WaveTrend plus RSI+MFI: Multi level momentum analysis with volume weighted confirmation.

  • Flexible alerts: 13 trigger combinations from individual signals to complex multi signal patterns, with bar close or tick based timing.

  • Performance optimised: Incremental calculation pattern, optional canvas rendering.

  • Clean and customisable: Transparent fills, adjustable colours, toggle individual signals, advanced parameter controls.

  • Automation ready: Well structured buffers designed for EA integration.

📈 How traders use it

  • Spot reversals early: Blood Diamond and Yellow Cross appear before major drops, giving you the jump on the crowd.

  • Confirm trend starts: Long or Short EMA signals combined with ribbon colour shifts validate directional bias.

  • Identify manipulation zones: Yellow Cross warns of whale activity and low confidence environments.

  • Time continuation entries: Blue Triangle and Bull Candle patterns help you ride established trends.

  • Multi timeframe context: Overlay design works cleanly across scalping, day trading, and swing trading.

  • Heiken Ashi smoothing: Enable HA candles to reduce noise and see cleaner trend structure alongside the ribbon and signals.

🔗 Perfect pairing with Meta Cipher B

While Meta Cipher A focuses on overlaying signals directly on price action, Meta Cipher B operates as an oscillator beneath the chart. Together they provide a complete market picture:

  • Meta Cipher A highlights real time ribbon shifts, manipulation zones, and reversal warnings.

  • Meta Cipher B tracks momentum, money flow, VWAP, and divergences.

Using them side by side helps traders:

  • Validate setups: A Blood Diamond on A confirmed by red money flow on B.

  • Improve timing: A shows the setup on price, B confirms with momentum and flow.

  • Trade with confidence: A identifies high risk zones, B shows whether the broader wave supports or rejects the move.

This pairing mirrors how the original suite is used on TradingView, but optimised for MetaTrader 5.

🚀 Launch roadmap

A series of updates is in flight, including additional variants and utilities that extend the Meta Cipher suite.
Special release price is active now and will increase as new tools and updates are introduced.

🎓 Learn and support

If you are new to these tools, there are many excellent tutorials on Market Cipher A available on YouTube that explain how to read the ribbon, interpret the signals, and strengthen your ability to anticipate reversals and continuations.
We encourage you to watch them to sharpen your skills and also to support the great work of the original creators who inspired this indicator.

🤝 Support mindset

We encourage disciplined risk management, clear rules, and continuous learning.
Comprehensive documentation and responsive support are included.
If you automate, the buffers expose all signals and calculations for your EAs.

📢 Disclaimer

Meta Cipher A is inspired by Market Cipher A for TradingView and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Market Cipher or TradingView.


