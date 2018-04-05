Super Support Resistance

Description:
The Simple Support Resistance EA v3.0 is a sophisticated trading robot designed to identify and capitalize on key support and resistance levels in the financial markets. This expert advisor is built on a robust algorithm that analyzes recent price action to determine strategic entry and exit points.
Key Features:
  1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The EA analyzes support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.
  2. Dynamic Position Sizing: The EA adjusts position sizes based on account balance and volatility, minimizing risk and maximizing potential returns.
  3. Advanced Stop-Loss and Take-Profit: The EA utilizes advanced stop-loss and take-profit strategies, including Average True Range (ATR) and Bollinger Bands, to optimize trade management.
  4. Avoid Duplicate Trades: The EA prevents duplicate trades within the same bar, reducing unnecessary market exposure.
  5. Customizable Inputs: The EA offers a range of customizable inputs, allowing users to tailor the strategy to their individual trading style and risk tolerance.
Benefits:
  1. Improved Trading Accuracy: The EA's advanced algorithm and multi-timeframe analysis ensure accurate identification of support and resistance levels.
  2. Enhanced Risk Management: The EA's dynamic position sizing and advanced stop-loss and take-profit strategies minimize risk and maximize potential returns.
  3. Increased Efficiency: The EA automates the trading process, freeing up time for users to focus on other activities.
  4. Flexibility: The EA's customizable inputs allow users to adapt the strategy to changing market conditions and individual trading styles.
Requirements:
  1. MetaTrader 5: The EA is designed for use on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
  2. VPS: A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is recommended to ensure uninterrupted operation and optimal performance.
  3. Trading Account: A live or demo trading account with a reputable broker is required to use the EA.
Installation:
  1. Download: Download the Simple Support Resistance EA v3.0 from the provided link.
  2. Installation: Follow the installation instructions provided with the download to install the EA on your MetaTrader 5 platform.
  3. Configuration: Configure the EA's inputs to suit your individual trading style and risk tolerance.
Support:

  1. Documentation: Comprehensive documentation is provided with the EA, including user guides and troubleshooting tips.
  2. Customer Support: Dedicated customer support is available to assist with any questions or issues related to the EA.
Disclaimer

Remember always that trade carries risk, therefore ensure you thoroughly backtested this robot.

