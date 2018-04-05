Super Support Resistance
- Experts
- Junaidu Abdulrahman Tanko
- Versione: 3.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Description:
The Simple Support Resistance EA v3.0 is a sophisticated trading robot designed to identify and capitalize on key support and resistance levels in the financial markets. This expert advisor is built on a robust algorithm that analyzes recent price action to determine strategic entry and exit points.
Key Features:
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The EA analyzes support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.
- Dynamic Position Sizing: The EA adjusts position sizes based on account balance and volatility, minimizing risk and maximizing potential returns.
- Advanced Stop-Loss and Take-Profit: The EA utilizes advanced stop-loss and take-profit strategies, including Average True Range (ATR) and Bollinger Bands, to optimize trade management.
- Avoid Duplicate Trades: The EA prevents duplicate trades within the same bar, reducing unnecessary market exposure.
- Customizable Inputs: The EA offers a range of customizable inputs, allowing users to tailor the strategy to their individual trading style and risk tolerance.
Benefits:
- Improved Trading Accuracy: The EA's advanced algorithm and multi-timeframe analysis ensure accurate identification of support and resistance levels.
- Enhanced Risk Management: The EA's dynamic position sizing and advanced stop-loss and take-profit strategies minimize risk and maximize potential returns.
- Increased Efficiency: The EA automates the trading process, freeing up time for users to focus on other activities.
- Flexibility: The EA's customizable inputs allow users to adapt the strategy to changing market conditions and individual trading styles.
Requirements:
- MetaTrader 5: The EA is designed for use on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
- VPS: A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is recommended to ensure uninterrupted operation and optimal performance.
- Trading Account: A live or demo trading account with a reputable broker is required to use the EA.
Installation:
- Download: Download the Simple Support Resistance EA v3.0 from the provided link.
- Installation: Follow the installation instructions provided with the download to install the EA on your MetaTrader 5 platform.
- Configuration: Configure the EA's inputs to suit your individual trading style and risk tolerance.
Support:
- Documentation: Comprehensive documentation is provided with the EA, including user guides and troubleshooting tips.
- Customer Support: Dedicated customer support is available to assist with any questions or issues related to the EA.
Remember always that trade carries risk, therefore ensure you thoroughly backtested this robot.