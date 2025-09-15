Ma distance filter

**MA Distance Filter: Your Smart Trading Ally!**  
Discover the **MA Distance Filter**, a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to elevate your trading strategy! Easily spot precise **buy** and **sell** opportunities based on moving average crossovers and minimum distance thresholds.  

✨ **What it offers:**  
- **Striking visual signals**: Green arrows for buy and red for sell, displayed live on the latest candle.  
- **Dynamic moving averages**: Track the fast, slow, and optionally a third average for added filtering.  
- **Real-time insights**: View the current distance between averages and market status (buy active, sell active, or neutral) in a customizable corner.  

🌟 **Exclusive features:**  
- Flexible settings to adjust periods, methods, and prices of moving averages.  
- Smart alerts: Receive visual, audio, push, or email notifications the moment signals appear.  
- Option to show only the first signal, avoiding unnecessary repetitions.  
- Seamless integration with Expert Advisors (EAs) via dedicated buffers.  

💡 **Why choose MA Distance Filter?**  
Ideal for traders seeking a visual, simple, and effective system, this indicator blends moving average crossovers with distance filters for more reliable decisions. Take your trading to the next level with a tool crafted to maximize your market opportunities!
