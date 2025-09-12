Projection of Phi
- Indicateurs
- Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
- Version: 1.1

Is a technical indicator that calculates dynamic support and resistance levels. It uses angular geometric projections and mathematical ratios to identify market expansion ranges.
Features:
Dynamic Fibonacci Expansion: Extension level projection
Geometric Calculation: Angular analysis and mathematical ratios
Visualization: Graphical objects with informative labels
Compatibility: M1 to H4 timeframes
Applications:
Identification of zones for trade management
Analysis of volatile markets
Complement for trading systems