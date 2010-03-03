Zen Breakout

Zen Breakout

Zen Breakout is a fully automated trading robot based on a clean breakout strategy with Heikin Ashi candle confirmation. It combines the power of fractals to detect swing points with Heikin Ashi momentum signals to ensure high-probability entries.

The EA looks for price breaking above or below a recent swing point. If the breakout is confirmed by a strong Heikin Ashi candle (wickless bottom for bullish breakouts, wickless top for bearish breakouts), Zen Breakout enters instantly with precise risk control.

Stop Loss is placed at the extreme of the previous bar, while Take Profit is determined using a configurable risk-reward ratio (RRR). Position sizing is fully automated, risking only a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade as set by the user.


Key Features

  • Pure breakout trading with momentum confirmation.
  • Automatic risk % and lot size calculation.
  • Configurable Risk-Reward Ratio (RRR).
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes.
  • Simple, efficient, and lightweight design.

    Zen Breakout is free to download. It’s perfect for testing, learning, and exploring the logic of breakout trading combined with Heikin Ashi momentum. Try it in Strategy Tester and see how it performs across different markets.

