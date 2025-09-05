Zen Breakout
- Chacha Ian Maroa
- Version: 1.10
- Mise à jour: 5 septembre 2025
Zen Breakout
Zen Breakout is a fully automated trading robot based on a clean breakout strategy with Heikin Ashi candle confirmation. It combines the power of fractals to detect swing points with Heikin Ashi momentum signals to ensure high-probability entries.
The EA looks for price breaking above or below a recent swing point. If the breakout is confirmed by a strong Heikin Ashi candle (wickless bottom for bullish breakouts, wickless top for bearish breakouts), Zen Breakout enters instantly with precise risk control.
Key Features
- Pure breakout trading with momentum confirmation.
- Automatic risk % and lot size calculation.
- Configurable Risk-Reward Ratio (RRR).
- Works on all symbols and timeframes.
- Simple, efficient, and lightweight design.