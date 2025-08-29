Visual Arctic Wolf Indicator

Visual Arctic Wolf Indicator: Hunt Down Market Momentum

Unleash the power of the Arctic Wolf on your charts. This meticulously designed indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a unique and intuitive way to visualize momentum shifts and capture high-probability trading signals. Stop guessing the market's direction and start trading with the precision of a predator.

The Logic: Tracking the Hunt

The Visual Arctic Wolf Indicator operates on a powerful and straightforward principle: measuring the balance of power between buyers and sellers over a defined period.

Imagine the price action as a wolf pack hunting. The indicator's core is a central moving average, which acts as the "trail." The strength of the pack is determined by how many bars in the recent past have moved above or below this trail.

  1. Wolf Up Count (Aqua Line): This line represents the bullish strength. It rises as it counts the number of bars within the "Look-Back Period" that have penetrated above the central moving average. A higher value indicates stronger buying pressure.

  2. Wolf Down Count (OrangeRed Line): This line represents the bearish strength. It rises by counting the bars that have penetrated below the moving average, signifying growing selling pressure.

A signal is not generated simply when one count is higher than the other. The true power of the Arctic Wolf is in its ability to detect a sudden surge in momentum. A buy or sell signal arrow appears only when one side (bulls or bears) shows a rapid and significant increase in strength, crossing a customizable threshold. This represents the "pounce"—the moment the pack commits to a direction.

This method provides a more robust signal than a simple moving average crossover, as it filters out minor fluctuations and focuses only on decisive market moves.

Key Features

  • Clear Separate Window Display: The two "Wolf Count" lines are cleanly displayed in a separate indicator window, preventing any clutter on your main price chart.

  • Non-Repainting Signal Arrows: Receive clear, actionable buy (lime) and sell (red) arrows directly on your chart the moment a momentum surge is confirmed. These signals are fixed and do not repaint.

  • Advanced Signal Filtering: An intelligent built-in delay mechanism prevents the indicator from generating too many signals in a short period, helping you avoid choppy market conditions and focus on quality setups.

  • Two Distinct Counting Modes:

    • Count Closes: The default mode, which counts bars that close above or below the average. Ideal for confirmation-based trading.

    • Count High/Low: A more sensitive mode that counts any penetration of the high or low. Perfect for scalpers or traders looking for earlier entries.

  • Fully Customizable for Any Strategy: Tailor every aspect of the indicator to fit your specific trading style, preferred financial instrument, and timeframe.

Full Parameter Customization

  • Look-Back Period: Define the size of the "wolf pack" by setting the number of bars to analyze for momentum.

  • Average Period: Adjust the period for the central moving average.

  • Average Method: Choose from Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, or Linear Weighted moving averages.

  • Average Price: Apply the average to Close, Open, High, Low, or other price types.

  • Enable Bars Between Signals: Activate or deactivate the signal filtering system.

  • Bars to Wait Between Signals: Set the exact number of bars to wait before a new signal can appear.

  • Signal Threshold: Define how aggressive the momentum "pounce" must be to trigger a signal.

  • Arrow Offset & Size: Customize the visual appearance of the signal arrows on your chart for perfect visibility.

The Visual Arctic Wolf Indicator is more than just a tool; it's a new way of seeing the market. By quantifying bullish and bearish momentum and waiting for a decisive surge, it helps you enter trades with greater confidence. Add it to your trading arsenal today.


Wilders MACD
Marco Antonio Cruz Dawkins
Indicatori
Wilder's MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a variation of the traditional MACD indicator, incorporating Wilder's smoothing technique for more accurate trend signals. The indicator consists of three main components: MACD Line : This is the difference between two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) — a "Fast" EMA and a "Slow" EMA. The default periods are typically 12 for the Fast EMA and 26 for the Slow EMA. Signal Line : A smoothed version of the MACD Line using Wilder's Moving Avera
Diamond Pattern Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Diamond Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Diamond Pattern Indicator is part of the MetaTrader 5 tools designed to detect diamond chart patterns. These patterns help traders anticipate potential trend reversals. In chart areas that are more interpretable for traders, the indicator suggests trade ideas by identifying these formations. A  Bullish Diamond Pattern  typically appears at the end of a downtrend, signaling a possible upward reversal. Conversely, a  Bearish Diamond Pattern  forms at
FREE
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT5
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicatori
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT5 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
RSI MultiTF
Mael Francois Claude Deman
Indicatori
RSI-MULTI – Multi-Timeframe Trend & Volatility Indicator Description: RSI-MULTI is a powerful monitoring tool based on the Money Flow Index (MFI), specifically designed for   swing traders . It allows you to analyze   trend direction and volatility across multiple timeframes simultaneously , without switching between charts. Thanks to a clear and intuitive visual interface (built-in HUD), MFI-MULTI displays: The trend direction per timeframe , calculated from the   average angle of the
Stochastic Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
2 (1)
Indicatori
Overview The Stochastic Divergence Indicator is a tool designed to help identify potential market turning points by analyzing divergences between price and the Stochastic Oscillator. It highlights divergence signals visually on the chart, assisting traders in observing possible trend changes. Key Features No Repaint: Once a signal is formed, it remains on the chart. Adjustable Parameters: Settings can be modified to fit different trading preferences and timeframes. Visual Display: Arrows are plo
Tough MACD
Florian Leonhard Schaal
Indicatori
Tough MACD - Advanced MACD with Divergence Detection, by Tough Cookie Traders Tough MACD is a powerful and customizable MACD indicator for MetaTrader 5 that enhances classic MACD analysis by incorporating automatic divergence detection. Designed for traders who rely on momentum and trend reversal signals, this indicator helps identify potential market turning points with visual cues. Key Features: Customizable MACD Settings – Adjust Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Signal SMA periods to fit your tradin
FREE
