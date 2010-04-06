Guardian for Prop Traders

Prop Trader's Guardian: The Ultimate Risk Manager

(Product for MetaTrader 4)

Protect your capital and secure your funded account with the Prop Trader's Guardian. This is not just another drawdown checker; it's an account-level circuit breaker designed specifically for the strict rules of proprietary trading firms. When your daily limit is hit, it doesn't just close trades—it locks down your entire terminal to prevent any further activity until the next trading day.

The Prop Firm Trader's Dilemma

You're running a portfolio of great EAs, but one bad day, one rogue trade, or a correlated move across all your pairs can cause you to breach the daily drawdown limit. Most risk managers will close your trades, but what happens if your other EAs immediately open new ones? You breach the rule and lose your account.

The Ultimate Solution: Total Lockdown Protocol

This is where the Prop Trader's Guardian excels and leaves competitors behind. When your daily profit or loss limit is reached:

    Instant Liquidation: The EA immediately closes all open positions and deletes all pending orders across the entire account.

    UNIQUE FEATURE: Chart Shutdown: It then proceeds to close every other chart running in your MetaTrader 4 terminal. This is the kill switch. By closing the charts, it forcibly deactivates any other EAs you are running, guaranteeing no new trades can be opened for the rest of the trading day.

    Automatic Reset: The next day, the Guardian automatically re-opens all the charts it previously closed, allowing your EAs to resume trading on a fresh slate. No manual intervention is required.

This active lockdown makes it impossible to accidentally violate daily trading rules, providing the ultimate safety net for your prop firm challenge or funded account.

Key Features

    Daily Drawdown Protection: Set a maximum daily loss percentage (e.g., 4.5%). The EA calculates drawdown from the day's high-water mark equity, just like most prop firms.

    Daily Profit Target: Secure your gains by setting a maximum daily profit percentage. Once hit, the account is locked down to prevent giving profits back.

    Total Lockdown Protocol: The unique mechanism that closes all trades AND all other charts to completely halt trading activity.

    Automated Daily Reset: Automatically resets limits and re-opens closed charts at the start of each new trading day.

    Clear On-Screen Display: A clean, easy-to-read dashboard shows your current daily profit/loss, drawdown, limits, and account status in real-time.

    Prop-Firm Ready: Designed specifically to handle the "Maximum Daily Loss" and "Profit Target" rules common to all major prop firms.

    Lightweight & Efficient: Attach it to a single chart (e.g., EURUSD M1), and it will manage your entire account without consuming significant resources.

Why You NEED This EA

    ✅ Pass Your Challenge: Eliminate the risk of a single bad day causing you to fail your evaluation.

    ✅ Protect Your Funded Account: Once you're funded, the rules are even stricter. The Guardian ensures you never have a violation.

    ✅ Trade with Confidence: Run multiple automated strategies knowing that a master controller is protecting your bottom line and your career.

    ✅ Set and Forget: Configure it once with your prop firm's rules and let it act as your tireless, 24/5 risk manager.

Input Parameters

    MaxDrawdownPercent: The maximum percentage of loss allowed per day based on the high-water mark.

    MaxProfitPercent: The profit target percentage for the day.

    InitialDeposit: Set this to your account's starting balance (e.g., 10000, 100000) for accurate limit calculations.

    TextColor, ProfitColor, LossColor, LineColor: Customize the on-screen display to your preference.

Stop leaving your trading career to chance. Install the Prop Trader's Guardian and take absolute control of your risk.
