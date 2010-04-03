Manual Spike Catcher

INTRODUCTION :

This Indicator is made to detect a spike presence whether some conditions are completed. It works preferably with Crash and Boom index. This system contains multiple levels and Four zones such as SPIKE ZONE, CONFIRMATION ZONE, UP REJECTION ZONE, DOWN REJECTION ZONE. Two zones play most important to confirm a spike probability prescence such SPIKE ZONE (Red Levels) and CONFIRMATION ZONE (Red Level).

INDICATOR FEATURE :

  • - Dash dot Line in Red : -DI Signal (Up curve)
  • - Solid Line in Gray : ADX Signal (Up curve)
  • - Dash dot Line in Dodge Blue : +DI Signal (Down curve)

SPIKE CONFIRMATION :

1.In Boom 1000 Index :

A spike probability prescence will be completed when the Lines (-DI) and (ADX) curves are met between the levels 95 and 100, and the line (+DI) is met between the levels -1 and 1 and touch the level 0, it is a good signal of Boom spike presence.

2. In Crash 1000 index :

In contrary of Boom confirmation, a spike presence is confirmed when the Lines (+DI) and (ADX) are met between the levels 95 and 100 and the line (-DI) touches the level 0. It is a good signal of Crash spike presence.

NOTIFICATION MESSAGE :

The Push notification control is implemented in this indicator, if users want to notify every times when a spike presence is confirmed they will receive a push message in their phone and in their terminal server at a time. So this system needs to configurate Push Notification control in users MT5 Terminal for PC, and process Metaquote ID there.

IMPORTANT : It is recommended to use Virtual Hosting Server VPS to optimize the methods implemented in the indicator and to a fluid data processing.

REQUIREMENTS :

  • Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5.
  • Brokers : Deriv Ltd.
  • Currency : Boom and Crash 1000 index.
  • Lot size : optional.
  • Spike Threshold prescence : spike confirmation levels (in Red levels).
  • Timeframe : M1.
  • VPS Server and 4G or 5G Connexion are recommended.
  • Works only on computer.
  • Works on strategy for backtesting.
For more information, please contact me in private message from mql5.
















