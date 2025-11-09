Genostype ADV

Genotype: Your reliable guide in the world of Forex

Genotype is an advanced Forex trading bot specifically designed for traders seeking efficient and automated trading. This innovative tool offers a wide range of features and capabilities to enable traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies.
Special offer for early adopters: price reduced, but will be increased in the future.

Tools for work: EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, GBPSEK, GBPSGD, GBPUSD.

Advantages of Genotype:

Reliability and Stability: Designed to high standards of reliability and stability.
Smart Risk Management: Built-in Money Management allows you to control your risk level and optimize trading while protecting your capital.
Real-time market analysis: Analyzes all key aspects of the market to accurately determine the current trend and make informed decisions.
Flexible Customization Options: Provides a wide range of options for fine-tuning to individual trader requirements and market conditions.
Profit protection: TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing Stop functions protect profits from sudden changes in market price and minimize losses.
Minimizing risks: Filtering spreads and accounting for market volatility helps minimize risks and ensures trading stability.

Ease of Use: Even traders without in-depth programming knowledge can easily set up and run Genotype for successful trading.

Main features of the Genotype bot:

Order Management: With the OrderFilling feature, traders can choose the order fill type and use OrderComment to add comments to their trades.
Order Identification: Each order is automatically assigned a unique OrderMagic number, making trades easier to track and identify.
Money Management: Allows you to customize trading volume (BotVolume) and manage risk using the MoneyManagementOn and MoneyManagementPercent parameters.
Market Analysis: Performs market analysis using various parameters to determine optimal entry and exit points for trades.
Order Limit: Setting the Orders parameter allows you to determine the number of orders for trading.
TakeProfit and StopLoss levels: Allows you to configure TakeProfit and StopLoss levels to protect profits and minimize losses.
Trailing Stop: The TrailingOn feature activates a trailing stop, which allows you to protect profits from sudden changes in market price.
Spread Filtering: With SpreadFilterOn and SpreadFilter, traders can set up filters to control spreads and reduce risk.
Volatility Filtering: SpreadVolatilityFilterOn allows the bot to adapt to changes in market volatility for more accurate trading decisions.

List of parameters and their descriptions for the Genotype bot:

OrderFilling (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING): Defines the order filling type (ORDER_FILLING_FOK - Fill or Kill).
OrderComment (string): Allows you to add a comment to the order (default "FFN").
OrderMagic (uint): Unique order identifier (default 11358).
MaximumDrawdown (double): Maximum drawdown (0 - disabled).
PipsLinza (bool): Enable the PipsLinza feature (default true).
BotVolume (double): Trade volume (default 0.01 lot).
MoneyManagementOn (bool): Enable Money Management (default true).
MoneyManagementPercent (double): Percentage of balance for Money Management (default 25%).
SetSearchExtremes (uint): Number of bars to search for extremes (34 by default).
SetIntegrationBars (uint): Number of bars to integrate (default 144).
SetCorrection (uint): Correction level (default 8).
SetLogicalPointWidth (uint): Logical point width (default 3).
SetBeam (uint): Trend beam (default 15).
Orders (uint): Order limit (default 12).
TakeProfit (uint): TakeProfit level in relative units (default 2000).
StopLoss (uint): StopLoss level in relative units (default 1044).
TrailingOn (bool): Enable trailing stop (default true).
TrailingStart (uint): Starting point for the trailing stop in relative units (default 300).
TrailingStop (uint): Trailing stop distance in relative units (default 50).
SpreadFilterOn (bool): Enable spread filtering (default true).
SpreadFilter (uint): Spread limit in relative units (default 30).
SpreadVolatilityFilterOn (bool): Enable filtering by spread volatility (default true).
These options allow you to customize the Genotype bot to suit your trading strategies and market conditions.

Why you should buy Genotype:

Genotype provides the ability to fine-tune strategies to suit the individual needs and preferences of the trader. This bot combines advanced technology, reliability and flexible settings, making it an ideal tool for traders of all experience levels.

Wide product capabilities allow trading frames to effectively manage transactions, protect capital and increase the likelihood of successful trading in the Forex market. Don't miss the opportunity to work with Genotype. Get access to this powerful tool today!







