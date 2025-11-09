Genostype ADV

Genotype: Your reliable guide in the world of Forex





Genotype is an advanced Forex trading bot specifically designed for traders seeking efficient and automated trading. This innovative tool offers a wide range of features and capabilities to enable traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies.

Tools for work: EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, GBPSEK, GBPSGD, GBPUSD.





Advantages of Genotype:





Reliability and Stability: Designed to high standards of reliability and stability.

Smart Risk Management: Built-in Money Management allows you to control your risk level and optimize trading while protecting your capital.

Real-time market analysis: Analyzes all key aspects of the market to accurately determine the current trend and make informed decisions.

Flexible Customization Options: Provides a wide range of options for fine-tuning to individual trader requirements and market conditions.

Profit protection: TakeProfit, StopLoss and Trailing Stop functions protect profits from sudden changes in market price and minimize losses.

Minimizing risks: Filtering spreads and accounting for market volatility helps minimize risks and ensures trading stability.

Ease of Use: Even traders without in-depth programming knowledge can easily set up and run Genotype for successful trading.

Main features of the Genotype bot:





Order Management: With the OrderFilling feature, traders can choose the order fill type and use OrderComment to add comments to their trades.

Order Identification: Each order is automatically assigned a unique OrderMagic number, making trades easier to track and identify.

Money Management: Allows you to customize trading volume (BotVolume) and manage risk using the MoneyManagementOn and MoneyManagementPercent parameters.

Market Analysis: Performs market analysis using various parameters to determine optimal entry and exit points for trades.

Order Limit: Setting the Orders parameter allows you to determine the number of orders for trading.

TakeProfit and StopLoss levels: Allows you to configure TakeProfit and StopLoss levels to protect profits and minimize losses.

Trailing Stop: The TrailingOn feature activates a trailing stop, which allows you to protect profits from sudden changes in market price.

Spread Filtering: With SpreadFilterOn and SpreadFilter, traders can set up filters to control spreads and reduce risk.

Volatility Filtering: SpreadVolatilityFilterOn allows the bot to adapt to changes in market volatility for more accurate trading decisions.





List of parameters and their descriptions for the Genotype bot:





OrderFilling (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING): Defines the order filling type (ORDER_FILLING_FOK - Fill or Kill).

OrderComment (string): Allows you to add a comment to the order (default "FFN").

OrderMagic (uint): Unique order identifier (default 11358).

MaximumDrawdown (double): Maximum drawdown (0 - disabled).

PipsLinza (bool): Enable the PipsLinza feature (default true).

BotVolume (double): Trade volume (default 0.01 lot).

MoneyManagementOn (bool): Enable Money Management (default true).

MoneyManagementPercent (double): Percentage of balance for Money Management (default 25%).

SetSearchExtremes (uint): Number of bars to search for extremes (34 by default).

SetIntegrationBars (uint): Number of bars to integrate (default 144).

SetCorrection (uint): Correction level (default 8).

SetLogicalPointWidth (uint): Logical point width (default 3).

SetBeam (uint): Trend beam (default 15).

Orders (uint): Order limit (default 12).

TakeProfit (uint): TakeProfit level in relative units (default 2000).

StopLoss (uint): StopLoss level in relative units (default 1044).

TrailingOn (bool): Enable trailing stop (default true).

TrailingStart (uint): Starting point for the trailing stop in relative units (default 300).

TrailingStop (uint): Trailing stop distance in relative units (default 50).

SpreadFilterOn (bool): Enable spread filtering (default true).

SpreadFilter (uint): Spread limit in relative units (default 30).

SpreadVolatilityFilterOn (bool): Enable filtering by spread volatility (default true).

These options allow you to customize the Genotype bot to suit your trading strategies and market conditions.





