Reversal Arrow Pro

🟦 Reversal Arrow Pro — Precise Buy/Sell Reversal Signal Indicator

Reversal Arrow Pro is a leading indicator designed to detect the early stages of high-probability market reversals. Unlike traditional tools that react after a trend has formed, this indicator aims to anticipate turning points using a proprietary formula based on advanced momentum analysis.
🔍 What is a Leading Indicator?
Most popular indicators, such as Moving Averages, MACD, and Stochastic Oscillators, are considered lagging indicators. They rely on historical data to confirm what the market has already done. While useful for confirmation, they often signal after a move has already started.
In contrast, a leading indicator attempts to predict future price movements. It looks for early clues in market dynamics that suggest a potential change in direction. Reversal rrow Pro falls into this category, using advanced calculus-based techniques to identify momentum shifts before they are fully reflected in price action.

📊 How It Works

The oscillator shows the third derivative of price, the "acceleration of acceleration" of price, calculated using two different methods within a normalized window. Its lines highlight out-of-pattern movement zones, making it easier to spot high-probability price reversal points and visually confirm signal quality. The oscillator plots two lines in a subwindow:

  • Slow Line (blue): Represents the normalized momentum range. When it reaches either extreme (0 or 100), the market is likely moving outside its usual pattern.
  • Fast Line (red): Reacts more quickly to changes, showing the immediate momentum direction.

✅ Key Benefits

  • 100% Non-repainting — signals are calculated on candle close and remain fixed
  • Catches early-stage reversals by analyzing momentum shifts in price behavior
  • Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels plotted for each signal, based on recent market structure
  • SL/TP Multiplier — optionally increase or decrease the default levels to better adapt to high-volatility assets
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on user-defined risk, showing potential loss (SL) and profit (TP) directly on the chart
  • Oscillator Display — view in a subwindow the exact underlying calculation that generates the reversal signals
  • Smart Alerts for all trading styles (e-mails, sound, and push notifications)
  • Dynamic adaptation to market volatility via historical window calibration
  • Works on any timeframe and across all asset classes

📈 Recommended Usage

  1. Wait for a buy (blue) or sell (red) signal to appear
  2. Adjust SL/TP multiplier if necessary for your asset's volatility profile
  3. Confirm the context using price action and technical analysis
  4. Enter in the direction of the signal
  5. Choose a TP level for exit or a trailing stop-loss if you prefer dynamic exits
  6. Opposite signals can serve as exit triggers due to high reversal probability

🎯 Signal Validation Guidelines

For optimal results, validate signals using these key criteria:

  • High-Probability Buy Signals:
    • Appear after strong downward momentum (bearish exhaustion)
    • Located at or near support levels
    • Aligned with the overall trend direction
    • Confirmed by additional technical analysis
  • High-Probability Sell Signals:
    • Appear after strong upward momentum (bullish exhaustion)
    • Located at or near resistance levels
    • Aligned with the overall trend direction
    • Confirmed by additional technical analysis
  • Signals to Ignore:
    • Counter-trend signals without strong momentum exhaustion
    • Signals that don't align with support/resistance levels
    • Lack of confirmation from other technical strategies
    • Signals appearing in choppy or sideways markets without clear direction

Combine the Reversal Arrow Pro signals with classical analysis methods. This increases the probability that a detected reversal will evolve into a sustained move.

🔔 Smart Alerts for All Trading Styles

  • Email Alerts: great for swing traders away from the screen
  • Sound Alerts: ideal for day traders on the desktop
  • Push Notifications: perfect for any trader via mobile app

⚙️ Parameters

  • Slow Period (default: 14): primary momentum window
  • Fast Period (default: 7): sensitivity adjustment for signal triggers
  • Historical Window (default: 400): adapts to volatility and market conditions
  • SL/TP Multiplier (default: 1.0): scales default SL/TP levels up or down
  • Max Candles to Load (default: 5000): limits historical calculation for performance
  • Arrow Size & Colors: customizable
  • SL and TP levels Colors: customizable
  • Alerts: enable sound, email, or mobile
  • Show Information Panel: enables/disables the info panel (risk-based lot size, projected SL/TP)
  • Risk per Trade (%): defines percentage of account balance to risk per trade

🧠 Suggested Markets & Styles

  • Low timeframes (1m–15m): indices, gold, crypto (day trading)
  • High timeframes (H1–Daily): Forex, stocks (swing trading)
  • Works for: Day trading, Swing trading, Position trading

👤 Best For

  • Traders who want objective, rule-based signals without clutter
  • Swing traders looking to enter early in reversal phases
  • Anyone aiming to reduce noise, emotion, and over-analysis
  • Traders who want complete trade management with proven reversal detection

---

TrendCore Labs — Professional Trading Tools for Modern Traders

Plus de l'auteur
TrendView
Rafael Grecco
Indicateurs
TrendView — Clear Trend Visualization for Confident Trading TrendView is a free trend indicator designed to give traders a clean and reliable view of market direction. It displays clear trendlines in three colors, making it easy to identify bullish, bearish, and neutral phases without cluttering the chart with unnecessary elements. Whether you are monitoring long-term market structure or short-term price action, TrendView helps you keep your focus on the bigger picture. For traders who also w
FREE
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Indicateurs
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
TrendView Ultimate
Rafael Grecco
Indicateurs
TrendView Ultimate — A Complete Trading System for Trend Clarity, Profit Insight, and Strategic Entries TrendView Ultimate is a professional trading system designed to help traders identify trend direction, high-quality entries, and potential exits with clarity, confidence, and measurable performance. More than just a trend indicator, it offers non-repainting signals, dynamic visual feedback, and a powerful statistics panel with real-time analytics, allowing traders to test, adapt, and valida
