🟦 Reversal Arrow Pro — Precise Buy/Sell Reversal Signal Indicator



Reversal Arrow Pro is a leading indicator designed to detect the early stages of high-probability market reversals. Unlike traditional tools that react after a trend has formed, this indicator aims to anticipate turning points using a proprietary formula based on advanced momentum analysis.

🔍 What is a Leading Indicator?

Most popular indicators, such as Moving Averages, MACD, and Stochastic Oscillators, are considered lagging indicators. They rely on historical data to confirm what the market has already done. While useful for confirmation, they often signal after a move has already started.

In contrast, a leading indicator attempts to predict future price movements. It looks for early clues in market dynamics that suggest a potential change in direction. Reversal rrow Pro falls into this category, using advanced calculus-based techniques to identify momentum shifts before they are fully reflected in price action.



📊 How It Works

The oscillator shows the third derivative of price, the "acceleration of acceleration" of price, calculated using two different methods within a normalized window. Its lines highlight out-of-pattern movement zones, making it easier to spot high-probability price reversal points and visually confirm signal quality. The oscillator plots two lines in a subwindow:

Slow Line (blue): Represents the normalized momentum range. When it reaches either extreme (0 or 100), the market is likely moving outside its usual pattern.

Fast Line (red): Reacts more quickly to changes, showing the immediate momentum direction.

✅ Key Benefits



100% Non-repainting — signals are calculated on candle close and remain fixed

Catches early-stage reversals by analyzing momentum shifts in price behavior

Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels plotted for each signal, based on recent market structure

SL/TP Multiplier — optionally increase or decrease the default levels to better adapt to high-volatility assets

Automatic lot size calculation based on user-defined risk, showing potential loss (SL) and profit (TP) directly on the chart

Oscillator Display — view in a subwindow the exact underlying calculation that generates the reversal signals

Smart Alerts for all trading styles (e-mails, sound, and push notifications)

Dynamic adaptation to market volatility via historical window calibration

Works on any timeframe and across all asset classes

📈 Recommended Usage



Wait for a buy (blue) or sell (red) signal to appear Adjust SL/TP multiplier if necessary for your asset's volatility profile Confirm the context using price action and technical analysis Enter in the direction of the signal Choose a TP level for exit or a trailing stop-loss if you prefer dynamic exits Opposite signals can serve as exit triggers due to high reversal probability

🎯 Signal Validation Guidelines



For optimal results, validate signals using these key criteria:



High-Probability Buy Signals:

Appear after strong downward momentum (bearish exhaustion)



Located at or near support levels



Aligned with the overall trend direction



Confirmed by additional technical analysis

High-Probability Sell Signals:

Appear after strong upward momentum (bullish exhaustion)



Located at or near resistance levels



Aligned with the overall trend direction



Confirmed by additional technical analysis

Signals to Ignore:

Counter-trend signals without strong momentum exhaustion



Signals that don't align with support/resistance levels



Lack of confirmation from other technical strategies



Signals appearing in choppy or sideways markets without clear direction

Combine the Reversal Arrow Pro signals with classical analysis methods. This increases the probability that a detected reversal will evolve into a sustained move.

🔔 Smart Alerts for All Trading Styles



Email Alerts: great for swing traders away from the screen

Sound Alerts: ideal for day traders on the desktop

Push Notifications: perfect for any trader via mobile app

⚙️ Parameters



Slow Period (default: 14): primary momentum window

Fast Period (default: 7): sensitivity adjustment for signal triggers

Historical Window (default: 400): adapts to volatility and market conditions

SL/TP Multiplier (default: 1.0): scales default SL/TP levels up or down

Max Candles to Load (default: 5000): limits historical calculation for performance

Arrow Size & Colors: customizable

SL and TP levels Colors: customizable

Alerts: enable sound, email, or mobile

Show Information Panel: enables/disables the info panel (risk-based lot size, projected SL/TP)

Risk per Trade (%): defines percentage of account balance to risk per trade

🧠 Suggested Markets & Styles



Low timeframes (1m–15m): indices, gold, crypto (day trading)

High timeframes (H1–Daily): Forex, stocks (swing trading)

Works for: Day trading, Swing trading, Position trading

👤 Best For



Traders who want objective, rule-based signals without clutter

Swing traders looking to enter early in reversal phases

Anyone aiming to reduce noise, emotion, and over-analysis

Traders who want complete trade management with proven reversal detection

---

