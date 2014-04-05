Nspikes snipeR 1
Overview:
Nspikes SnipeR 1 is a precision-engineered spike detector built exclusively for Boom and Crash indices on the Deriv platform. Designed for traders who demand both accuracy and reliability, this powerful tool operates strictly on the 1-minute timeframe, delivering non-repainted sniper entries with over 90% accuracy. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced trader, Nspikes SnipeR 1 empowers you to enter trades at the most strategic moments with confidence and control.
Key Features:
✅ Sniper Accuracy: Built on a proprietary algorithm that combines trend-directional moving averages, envelopes, and support/resistance levels, this indicator filters noise and pinpoints powerful reversal spikes with over 90% accuracy.
✅ One-Minute Timeframe: Optimized for M1, where precision matters most in scalping Boom and Crash spikes.
✅ Instrument-Specific Design:
Best for: Boom 1000, Boom 900, Boom 600, Boom 500, Crash 1000, Crash 900, Crash 600, Crash 500.
Works best on: Boom 1000
⚠️ Not designed for Boom 300 / Crash 300
✅ Directional Filtering:
On Boom indices, use Buy signals only (ignore sell signals)
On Crash indices, use Sell signals only
Easily hide unwanted signals using the color button filter in the settings
✅ Audible Alerts: Receive sound notifications the moment a valid spike signal appears — no need to stare at the chart.
✅ Non-Repainted: Signals do not vanish or repaint after appearing. What you see is what you get — reliable and trustworthy.
✅ Clean & Simple Interface: Easy to set up, no clutter, no confusion. Just plug and trade.
Why Choose Nspikes SnipeR 1?
🔒 High-Precision Logic: Combines market structure, trend filters, and spike behavior for outstanding performance.
🎯 Sniper Entries: Ideal for catching high-probability reversal spikes before the big move begins.
⚙️ Stable and Light: Won’t slow down your platform. Designed for speed and stability.
🚫 No Guesswork, No Repainting, No Lag
User Instructions:
Open Only 1–3 Trades per Signal
Open one trade at the signal.
If price moves against you, open the 2nd trade at next support/resistance.
Open the 3rd (final) trade only if needed at next major level.
Close earlier trades at breakeven and let the 3rd run.
Use Stop Loss Always
Avoid holding onto losing trades without risk control.
Risk Management
Minimum account balance: $100
Use sensible lot sizes and never overleverage.
Use Only on Supported Symbols
Do not use on Boom 300 or Crash 300.
Stay Updated
Future updates and improvements will be provided to all users.
Disclaimer:
Trading Boom and Crash indices involves financial risk. Nspikes SnipeR 1 is designed to improve your trading decisions, but no tool can guarantee 100% success. Use in conjunction with proper risk management and a sound trading strategy.
Conclusion:
Nspikes SnipeR 1 is your gateway to high-probability, low-risk spike entries on Deriv’s Boom and Crash indices. With sniper precision, non-repainted alerts, and directional control, this tool is built to take your trading confidence and performance to the next level.
Take control of your spike trading strategy — trade smart, trade sniper-style.
