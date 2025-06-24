Nspikes snipeR 1

https://www.youtube.com/@Nspikes

+923124445545 (WhatsApp for assistance) 

Overview:

Nspikes SnipeR 1 is a precision-engineered spike detector built exclusively for Boom and Crash indices on the Deriv platform. Designed for traders who demand both accuracy and reliability, this powerful tool operates strictly on the 1-minute timeframe, delivering non-repainted sniper entries with over 90% accuracy. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced trader, Nspikes SnipeR 1 empowers you to enter trades at the most strategic moments with confidence and control.

Key Features:

  • Sniper Accuracy: Built on a proprietary algorithm that combines trend-directional moving averages, envelopes, and support/resistance levels, this indicator filters noise and pinpoints powerful reversal spikes with over 90% accuracy.

  • One-Minute Timeframe: Optimized for M1, where precision matters most in scalping Boom and Crash spikes.

  • Instrument-Specific Design:

    • Best for: Boom 1000, Boom 900, Boom 600Boom 500, Crash 1000, Crash 900, Crash 600, Crash 500.

    • Works best on: Boom 1000

    • ⚠️ Not designed for Boom 300 / Crash 300

  • Directional Filtering:

    • On Boom indices, use Buy signals only (ignore sell signals)

    • On Crash indices, use Sell signals only

    • Easily hide unwanted signals using the color button filter in the settings

  • Audible Alerts: Receive sound notifications the moment a valid spike signal appears — no need to stare at the chart.

  • Non-Repainted: Signals do not vanish or repaint after appearing. What you see is what you get — reliable and trustworthy.

  • Clean & Simple Interface: Easy to set up, no clutter, no confusion. Just plug and trade.

Why Choose Nspikes SnipeR 1?

  • 🔒 High-Precision Logic: Combines market structure, trend filters, and spike behavior for outstanding performance.

  • 🎯 Sniper Entries: Ideal for catching high-probability reversal spikes before the big move begins.

  • ⚙️ Stable and Light: Won’t slow down your platform. Designed for speed and stability.

  • 🚫 No Guesswork, No Repainting, No Lag

User Instructions:

  1. Open Only 1–3 Trades per Signal

    • Open one trade at the signal.

    • If price moves against you, open the 2nd trade at next support/resistance.

    • Open the 3rd (final) trade only if needed at next major level.

    • Close earlier trades at breakeven and let the 3rd run.

  2. Use Stop Loss Always

    • Avoid holding onto losing trades without risk control.

  3. Risk Management

    • Minimum account balance: $100

    • Use sensible lot sizes and never overleverage.

  4. Use Only on Supported Symbols

    • Do not use on Boom 300 or Crash 300.

  5. Stay Updated

    • Future updates and improvements will be provided to all users.

Disclaimer:

Trading Boom and Crash indices involves financial risk. Nspikes SnipeR 1 is designed to improve your trading decisions, but no tool can guarantee 100% success. Use in conjunction with proper risk management and a sound trading strategy.

Conclusion:

Nspikes SnipeR 1 is your gateway to high-probability, low-risk spike entries on Deriv’s Boom and Crash indices. With sniper precision, non-repainted alerts, and directional control, this tool is built to take your trading confidence and performance to the next level.

Take control of your spike trading strategy — trade smart, trade sniper-style.
➡️ Join the Nspikes Team today and start detecting spikes like a pro

E-mail: Nspikes65@gmail.com


