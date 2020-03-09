SK System
🟡 SK System EA for MetaTrader 4 – Precision Scalping on XAUUSD (1-Minute Chart)
Version: 1.0
Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
🔍 Overview
The SK System EA is a scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the 1-minute chart of XAUUSD (Gold). This EA is built to capture fast market movements with high-precision entries using a combination of well-known indicators from the Smart Money and volatility-based trading approach.
This EA integrates ATR, RSI, Keltner Channels, and Supertrend logic, making it a sophisticated solution for traders who demand technical rigor and agility in volatile markets like Gold.
⚙️ Core Strategy and Indicators Used
The SK System EA bases its entries on confluence between volatility, momentum, and trend conditions. The following indicators are implemented:
-
ATR (Average True Range): Used to dynamically calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on recent volatility.
-
RSI (Relative Strength Index): Helps confirm momentum strength (buy signals when RSI > 50, sell signals when RSI < 50).
-
Supertrend Indicator: Determines the trend direction and potential reversals.
-
Keltner Channel: Confirms volatility breakout and filters entries.
🎯 Entry Conditions
-
Buy Trade:
-
Price crosses above Supertrend line.
-
RSI > 50 (bullish momentum).
-
Price is above the middle of the Keltner Channel.
-
-
Sell Trade:
-
Price crosses below Supertrend line.
-
RSI < 50 (bearish momentum).
-
Price is below the middle of the Keltner Channel.
-
Trades are only opened if no other trades are currently running, ensuring disciplined and calculated positioning.
🛠️ Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|LotSize
|Size of each trade (fixed lot).
|SlMultiplier
|Stop Loss = ATR * this multiplier.
|TpMultiplier
|Take Profit = ATR * this multiplier.
|ATRPeriod
|Period for ATR calculation.
|RSI_Period
|Period for RSI calculation.
|SupertrendPeriod
|Period for Supertrend calculation (via ATR).
|SupertrendMultiplier
|Multiplier for Supertrend band width.
|KeltnerPeriod
|EMA period for Keltner Channel calculation.
|KeltnerMultiplier
|Multiplier for ATR in Keltner Channel range calculation.
⚠️ Important Notes
-
This EA is designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD on the M1 (1-Minute) timeframe.
-
Due to the fast-paced nature of scalping, it's strongly recommended to run the EA on a low-latency VPS with a fast and reliable broker.
-
The system does not use grid, martingale, or any risky recovery techniques. Every trade includes a clearly defined Stop Loss and Take Profit based on volatility.
❗️Disclaimer
Trading with this Expert Advisor is entirely at your own risk.
While this EA uses solid technical strategies, no trading system can guarantee profits, especially in high-volatility markets like Gold. Always backtest thoroughly and consider running on a demo account before deploying with real funds.
🚀 Ready to Trade Smart on Gold?
If you're looking for a technically advanced yet easy-to-use EA that leverages the Smart Money and volatility-based concepts to trade XAUUSD with precision, the SK System EA is your perfect fit.
After purchasing plz contact me to send to you the best setup for the expert