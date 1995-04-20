Easy Trend Predictor

Easy Trend Predictor: Visual Signal Indicator for MT4

The Easy Trend Predictor is a straightforward and user-friendly indicator for MetaTrader 4 that displays clear directional arrows based on trend-based logic. Designed to work across any symbol or timeframe, this tool helps bring clarity to your technical analysis by visually highlighting potential shifts in price movement.

Key Features:

  • Directional Arrows
    Displays prominent buy and sell arrows directly on the chart based on internal trend-detection logic.

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility
    Works on all MT4-supported symbols and timeframes—from short-term to long-term charts.

  • Visual Clarity
    Clean chart design with minimal clutter, allowing traders to focus on core price action.

  • Instant Alerts
    Optional sound and pop-up alerts notify you when a new signal appears.

How It Works

The Easy Trend Predictor uses internal algorithms to track changes in price momentum and trend direction. When a directional condition is met, the indicator plots a buy or sell arrow to assist in identifying potential trend behavior. These signals are designed to complement your existing strategy and support your analysis—not to replace judgment or promise specific results.

Designed for Simplicity

Whether you’re observing short-term setups or monitoring broader market trends, this tool helps bring structure and consistency to your charts. By focusing on directional movement, the Easy Trend Predictor supports your decision-making process without overwhelming you with multiple indicators or complex settings.

Summary

The Easy Trend Predictor offers a clear, visual way to observe potential market direction on MT4. It is a tool to support technical analysis across various symbols and timeframes, helping traders stay organized and responsive in a fast-moving market environment.


