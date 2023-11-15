RSI Divergence Indicator CCH

RSI divergence indicator is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol indicator that help us find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator.

Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals.

This indicator will identify the peaks and troughs of both price and the RSI indicator. You can adjust the parameters to adjust the strength and weakness of these peaks and troughs. Once successfully identifying these peaks and troughs, the indicator will determine divergences by drawing a straight line through those peaks and troughs.



