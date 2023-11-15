RSI Divergence Indicator CCH

3.17

RSI divergence indicator is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol indicator that help us find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator.

Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals.

This indicator will identify the peaks and troughs of both price and the RSI indicator. You can adjust the parameters to adjust the strength and weakness of these peaks and troughs. Once successfully identifying these peaks and troughs, the indicator will determine divergences by drawing a straight line through those peaks and troughs.


Recensioni 7
Khurram Shahzad
23
Khurram Shahzad 2025.06.29 17:21 
 

super

Lucas Esteves Nogueira
320
Lucas Esteves Nogueira 2024.04.09 01:02 
 

Great indicator, Tks sir.

trick 86
609
trick 86 2023.11.22 16:20 
 

great tool! would love pop up alerts

Prodotti consigliati
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall’autore
Three Linear Regression Indicator CCH
Chi Hai Cao
Indicatori
The TLR indicator is a market trend identification indicator. The idea behind this indicator is to use 3 linear regression lines, one short-term, one medium-term, and one long-term. The UPTREND will be determined when: The long-term linear regression line and the medium-term linear regression line have an uptrend. The long-term linear regression line has an uptrend, the medium-term linear regression line has a sideway, and the short-term linear regression line has an uptrend. The DOWNTREND will
FREE
Filtro:
Rispondi alla recensione